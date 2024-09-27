Home
Mar Vista Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
RMSIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$4.25 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Mar Vista Strategic Growth Fund

RMSIX | Fund

$4.25

$29.2 M

0.00%

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$29.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee 0.75%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Fund

RMSIX | Fund

$4.25

$29.2 M

0.00%

1.74%

RMSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mar Vista Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Roxbury Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

RMSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.3% 38.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A 8.2% 58.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 24.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -74.1% 72.4% N/A
2022 N/A -85.9% 4.7% N/A
2021 N/A -52.4% 60.5% N/A
2020 N/A -34.3% 145.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.9% 49.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -0.3% 38.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A 8.2% 58.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 24.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -4.6% 72.4% N/A
2022 N/A -61.7% 5.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.8% 118.1% N/A
2020 N/A 2.8% 149.2% N/A
2019 N/A -5.2% 49.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RMSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMSIX Category Low Category High RMSIX % Rank
Net Assets 29.2 M 292 K 287 B 96.24%
Number of Holdings 35 2 3143 84.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M 109 K 151 B 96.68%
Weighting of Top 10 42.02% 0.7% 205.0% 82.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 6.12%
  2. American Tower Corp 5.42%
  3. Allergan PLC 4.05%
  4. Starbucks Corp 3.96%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 3.94%
  6. Markel Corp 3.93%
  7. PepsiCo Inc 3.92%
  8. TransDigm Group Inc 3.77%
  9. Alphabet Inc C 3.48%
  10. Apple Inc 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMSIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.95% 0.00% 115.30% 96.50%
Cash 		6.04% 0.00% 173.52% 3.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 10.69% 19.19%
Other 		0.00% -31.50% 50.35% 27.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 6.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 103.97% 9.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMSIX % Rank
Technology 		21.40% 0.00% 65.70% 92.27%
Financial Services 		14.74% 0.00% 43.06% 14.29%
Industrials 		11.68% 0.00% 30.65% 8.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.48% 0.00% 62.57% 82.57%
Healthcare 		10.17% 0.00% 39.76% 73.94%
Consumer Defense 		9.16% 0.00% 25.50% 6.29%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 41.09% 6.83%
Communication Services 		5.42% 0.00% 66.40% 86.25%
Basic Materials 		4.55% 0.00% 18.91% 9.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 32.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 68.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMSIX % Rank
US 		90.89% 0.00% 115.30% 93.63%
Non US 		3.06% 0.00% 75.51% 16.59%

RMSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.01% 28.71% 11.88%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 1.02% 32.18%

Sales Fees

RMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 0.75% 0.75% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 58.23%

RMSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMSIX Category Low Category High RMSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.58% 44.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMSIX Category Low Category High RMSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -6.13% 3.48% 16.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.24 2.92

