Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee 0.75%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/27/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-0.3%
|38.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|8.2%
|58.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-74.1%
|72.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.4%
|60.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-34.3%
|145.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.9%
|49.4%
|N/A
|Period
|RMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-0.3%
|38.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|8.2%
|58.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-4.6%
|72.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-61.7%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.8%
|118.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|2.8%
|149.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.2%
|49.4%
|N/A
|RMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.2 M
|292 K
|287 B
|96.24%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|3143
|84.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.1 M
|109 K
|151 B
|96.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.02%
|0.7%
|205.0%
|82.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.95%
|0.00%
|115.30%
|96.50%
|Cash
|6.04%
|0.00%
|173.52%
|3.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.69%
|19.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-31.50%
|50.35%
|27.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|6.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|103.97%
|9.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMSIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.40%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|92.27%
|Financial Services
|14.74%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|14.29%
|Industrials
|11.68%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|8.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.48%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|82.57%
|Healthcare
|10.17%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.94%
|Consumer Defense
|9.16%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|6.29%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|6.83%
|Communication Services
|5.42%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|86.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.55%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|9.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|32.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|68.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMSIX % Rank
|US
|90.89%
|0.00%
|115.30%
|93.63%
|Non US
|3.06%
|0.00%
|75.51%
|16.59%
|RMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.01%
|28.71%
|11.88%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|1.02%
|32.18%
|RMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|0.75%
|0.75%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|58.23%
|RMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|44.52%
|RMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annual
|Annual
|Annual
|RMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.19%
|-6.13%
|3.48%
|16.96%
|RMSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...