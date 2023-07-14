Home
Trending ETFs

Rydex Monthly Rebalance NASDAQ-100® 2x Strategy Fund

mutual fund
RMQHX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$416.79 -0.5 -0.12%
primary theme
Leveraged Equity
share class
A (RMQAX) Primary C (RMQCX) Other (RMQHX)
RMQHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 92.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 23.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Monthly Rebalance NASDAQ-100® 2x Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Harder

Fund Description

RMQHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMQHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 92.4% -73.5% 874.2% 11.83%
1 Yr 51.4% -66.0% 710.5% 13.10%
3 Yr 16.6%* -55.6% 84.9% 30.49%
5 Yr 23.5%* -61.9% 32.1% 2.52%
10 Yr N/A* -34.6% 42.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMQHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -60.0% -91.0% 202.7% 82.63%
2021 23.7% -54.6% 63.8% 23.95%
2020 23.9% -70.3% 68.6% 4.27%
2019 15.9% -19.5% 35.0% 12.50%
2018 -1.5% -23.8% 10.9% 12.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMQHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 92.4% -83.8% 874.2% 7.69%
1 Yr 51.4% -90.8% 710.5% 5.95%
3 Yr 16.6%* -55.3% 52.5% 21.60%
5 Yr 23.5%* -52.7% 38.2% 5.19%
10 Yr N/A* -45.7% 50.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMQHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -60.0% -91.0% 202.7% 82.63%
2021 23.7% -54.6% 63.8% 23.95%
2020 23.9% -70.3% 68.6% 4.27%
2019 15.9% -19.5% 35.0% 12.50%
2018 -1.5% -23.8% 10.9% 12.90%

NAV & Total Return History

RMQHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMQHX Category Low Category High RMQHX % Rank
Net Assets 71.3 M 800 K 18.2 B 39.05%
Number of Holdings 116 6 2041 33.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.5 M 765 K 28.4 B 37.42%
Weighting of Top 10 65.98% 12.6% 139.5% 36.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Instl 18.95%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.09% 14.23%
  3. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  4. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  5. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  6. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  7. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 11.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMQHX % Rank
Stocks 		74.66% -10.88% 300.00% 58.28%
Bonds 		17.08% 0.00% 17.08% 1.23%
Cash 		14.36% -217.86% 110.87% 66.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.32% 0.00% 0.32% 1.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 68.10%
Other 		-6.43% -15.63% 199.03% 93.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMQHX % Rank
Technology 		48.30% 0.00% 100.00% 9.52%
Communication Services 		17.03% 0.00% 100.00% 19.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.99% 0.00% 94.15% 20.63%
Healthcare 		6.16% 0.00% 100.00% 43.65%
Consumer Defense 		5.49% 0.00% 52.46% 31.75%
Industrials 		3.92% 0.00% 100.00% 48.41%
Utilities 		1.13% 0.00% 100.00% 36.51%
Financial Services 		0.98% 0.00% 100.00% 62.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMQHX % Rank
US 		73.00% -30.65% 298.07% 51.53%
Non US 		1.66% 0.00% 200.29% 34.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMQHX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.26% 0.00% 100.00% 83.65%
Corporate 		28.64% 0.00% 28.64% 1.49%
Securitized 		24.07% 0.00% 24.07% 1.49%
Government 		1.99% 0.00% 7.50% 5.97%
Derivative 		0.02% -97.48% 4.62% 10.06%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 4.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMQHX % Rank
US 		14.52% 0.00% 14.52% 1.23%
Non US 		2.56% 0.00% 2.56% 1.23%

RMQHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMQHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.74% 5.55% 45.00%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 0.95% 89.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.72%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 65.71%

Sales Fees

RMQHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMQHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMQHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% 99.42%

RMQHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMQHX Category Low Category High RMQHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 81.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMQHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMQHX Category Low Category High RMQHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -2.77% 2.92% 55.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMQHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMQHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2014

7.51

7.5%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

