To achieve its investment objective, under normal market conditions, the Municipal Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that pay income that is exempt from regular federal personal income tax. These municipal securities include obligations issued by U.S. states and their subdivisions, authorities, instrumentalities, and corporations, as well as obligations issued by U.S. territories (such as Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam), which may include a focus on the California municipal securities market. The Fund may invest without limit in securities that generate income subject to the federal alternative minimum tax applicable to non-corporate shareholders. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity and duration.

The Fund may invest significantly in high yield municipal securities, which are securities rated below investment grade (BB/Ba or lower at the time of purchase) or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-advisers. High yield securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds and are considered speculative.

The Fund also invests in investment grade municipal and other securities, preferred securities, taxable municipals, and pooled investment vehicles (such as open-end and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and private funds) that invest primarily in securities of the types in which the Fund may invest directly. In addition, for hedging purposes, the Fund may invest in structured notes and other derivatives such as futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swap agreements (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps), and options on swap agreements.

The Fund may invest in all types of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and participation interests in municipal leases. The Fund may invest in zero coupon bonds, which are issued at substantial discounts from their value at maturity and pay no cash income to their holders until they mature. The Fund may also invest in municipal forwards, which are contracts to purchase municipal securities for a specified price at a future date later than the normal settlement date.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest payments vary inversely with changes in short-term tax-exempt interest rates (“inverse floaters”). Inverse floaters are derivative securities that provide leveraged exposure to underlying municipal bonds. The Fund’s investments in inverse floaters are designed to increase the Fund’s income and returns through this leveraged exposure. These investments are speculative, however, and also create the possibility that income and returns will be diminished. Holders of inverse floaters are exposed to all of the gains or losses on the underlying municipal bonds, despite the fact that their net cash investment is significantly less than the value of those bonds. This multiplies the positive or negative impact of the underlying bonds’ price movements on the value of the inverse floaters, thereby creating effective leverage. The Fund may invest in inverse floaters that create effective leverage of up to 30% of the Fund’s total investment exposure. The Fund will only invest in inverse floating rate securities whose underlying bonds are rated A or higher.

The sub-advisers use a research-intensive investment process to identify higher-yielding and undervalued municipal bonds that offer above-average total return. The sub-advisers’ allocation within the municipal markets and among non-municipal markets is based on its macroeconomic outlook, relative valuation estimates among the various markets, and tax-adjusted total return estimates among alternative investment opportunities. The sub-advisers may choose to sell municipal bonds with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other available bonds.

The Adviser may change the Fund’s exposures from time-to-time, which in turn results in higher or lower levels of risk. In managing the Fund’s exposures, the Adviser considers a number of economic factors including valuation levels of publicly traded securities. For example, the Fund’s exposure to investment grade securities and high yield securities will vary depending on the market environment. In addition to varying its exposures, the Fund may also hold certain derivative positions intended to increase or decrease the risk of the Fund. For example, the Fund may enter into an interest rate swap designed to increase or decrease its sensitivity to prevailing interest rate levels.