YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
19.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$344 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.3%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) investments. The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to:
|●
|MLPs structured as limited partnerships or limited liability companies;
|●
|MLPs that are taxed as “C” corporations;
|●
|institutional units (“I-Units”) issued by MLP affiliates;
|●
|taxable “C” corporations that hold significant interests in MLPs;
|●
|companies providing infrastructure to the energy industry;
|●
|other equity securities, including pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded notes, and exchange-traded funds, that provide exposure to MLPs.
Recurrent Investment Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (“Recurrent” or the “Advisor”) focuses its investments on energy infrastructure, which own and operate assets that are used in the energy sector, including assets used in exploring, developing, producing, generating, transporting (including marine), transmitting, terminal operation, storing, gathering, processing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal or electricity, or that provide energy related equipment or services. The Advisor’s investment process is strongly focused on company-level valuation analysis for determining security selection in the Fund. The Fund’s investments may be of any capitalization size including a company’s first offering of stock to the public in an initial public offering (IPO).
The Fund may invest 20% of its net assets in sectors outside of energy infrastructure investments, including, without limitation, securities of corporations that operate in the energy sector or that hold energy assets. The Fund may, when market signals warrant, take a defensive position, investing all or a substantial portion of Fund assets in cash and/or cash equivalents.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than diversified mutual funds.
|Period
|RMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|89.06%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|68.22%
|3 Yr
|19.6%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|41.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|61.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.5%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|17.83%
|2021
|14.1%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|53.91%
|2020
|-14.4%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|70.87%
|2019
|1.8%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|34.75%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|32.11%
|Period
|RMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|89.06%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|70.77%
|3 Yr
|19.6%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|35.66%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|63.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|25.5%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|18.60%
|2021
|14.1%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|54.69%
|2020
|-14.4%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|71.65%
|2019
|1.8%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|34.75%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|58.72%
|RMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMLPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|344 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|55.38%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|1
|175
|72.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|0
|5.88 B
|65.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.31%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|69.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMLPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.33%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|79.84%
|Cash
|2.67%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|16.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|28.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|18.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|17.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|23.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMLPX % Rank
|Energy
|96.33%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|42.74%
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|52.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.82%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|0.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|41.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|17.74%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|47.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.32%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|20.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|16.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|22.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|53.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMLPX % Rank
|US
|67.70%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|98.39%
|Non US
|29.63%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|5.65%
|RMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|75.00%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|26.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|RMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|RMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|21.55%
|RMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMLPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.11%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|22.14%
|RMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMLPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.59%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|12.40%
|RMLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Brad was most recently the lead MLP portfolio manager for BP Capital Fund Advisors (BPCFA). Under Brad’s leadership, MLP AUM more than doubled (excluding the impact of appreciation). From 2011 to 2015, Brad led Midstream Research for Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH & Co.), where he was recognized as the top all-around stock picker in the US by the Financial Times in 2013, and the top energy stock picker in the US by Starmine in 2014. Under Olsen’s leadership, the TPH & Co. midstream team was recognized in the WSJ’s “Best on the Street” poll as well as by Institutional Investor Magazine. Brad also has experience as an investment analyst at Eagle Global Advisors in Houston, where he was part of a 3-person team that grew midstream/MLP AUM from $300mm to over $1bn from 2008 through 2011. He has also worked in investment roles at Millennium International, a large global hedge fund, and Strome Investment Management, an energy-focused hedge fund based in Santa Monica, CA. He began his career in the UBS Investment Banking Global Energy Group in Houston. Brad earned a BA in Philosophy, Political Science, and Slavic Studies from Rice University in Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Mark was most recently the lead energy portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer at BP Capital Fund Advisors (BPCFA), an energy-focused long-only investment management firm. Under Mark’s leadership, BPCFA grew from $50mm to nearly $400mm in assets under management in less than 3 years. BPCFA's energy strategy was the #1 performing energy open-end mutual fund, as ranked by Morningstar, from 12/31/13 to 12/31/16, and its MLP strategy was in the top decile in its Morningstar category over that same time period. Mark has 13 years of additional portfolio manager experience at Van Kampen, Morgan Stanley and Invesco. As part of a diversified large cap value strategy, Mark managed more than $10 billion and has managed energy portfolios for more than 12 years. While at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Mark served as the internal head of equity investment research. Mark earned an MBA/MA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in History from Swarthmore College where he also played men’s soccer.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
