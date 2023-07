The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in bonds.

Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) seeks to achieve the Fund's investment objective by managing the Fund's overall exposures (such as duration, sector, industry, region, currency, credit quality, yield curve positioning or interest rates). The Fund’s exposures are monitored and analyzed relative to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (USD-Hedged) and RIM tilts the Fund’s exposures by over or underweighting any of the portfolio’s characteristics relative to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (USD-Hedged) over the short, intermediate or long term. RIM utilizes a variety of quantitative inputs and qualitative investment information and analysis in the management of the Fund to assess Fund characteristics and identify a portfolio which it believes will provide the desired exposures. After RIM has determined the Fund's desired exposures, RIM invests the Fund's assets in a variety of instruments, including securities of issuers in a variety of sectors of the fixed income market and fixed income currency derivatives, in order to reflect those desired exposures. RIM may replicate indexes or may utilize techniques such as optimization and/or substitution of index constituents to seek to efficiently gain desired portfolio exposures.

The Fund may invest in (1) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities, (2) Yankee Bonds (dollar-denominated obligations issued in the U.S. by non-U.S. banks and corporations) and (3) fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, non-U.S. governments, or by any U.S. government or non-U.S. government agency or instrumentality. The Fund may invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “ high-yield ” or “ junk bonds ” ) and in “ distressed ” debt securities. The Fund may invest in currency futures and options on futures, forward currency contracts, currency swaps and currency options for speculative purposes or to seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. The Fund’s use of derivatives may cause the Fund’s investment returns to be impacted by the performance of securities the Fund does not own and result in the Fund’s total investment exposure exceeding the value of its portfolio. The duration of the Fund's portfolio will typically be within one year of the duration of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (USD-Hedged), but may vary up to two years from the Index's duration. The Fund may invest in mortgage related securities, including mortgage-backed securities. A portion