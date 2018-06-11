The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. The Investment Manager seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted equity returns (returns after accounting for the risk taken to achieve those returns) while lowering portfolio volatility (up and down movements in the fund’s returns). The Investment Manager’s investment process is benchmark-unaware, which means that the Portfolio’s assets are not managed by reference to a benchmark index. The Investment Manager examines fundamental company information (such as financial statements) and seeks to identify high quality companies with sustainable operating performance in order to build a well-diversified global portfolio of common stocks. The Investment Manager performs an independent assessment of stock risk and also seeks to manage risk through diversification.

The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Portfolio will typically focus on securities of developed market companies, using an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics and create a low volatility portfolio. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.