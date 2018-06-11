Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. The Investment Manager seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted equity returns (returns after accounting for the risk taken to achieve those returns) while lowering portfolio volatility (up and down movements in the fund’s returns). The Investment Manager’s investment process is benchmark-unaware, which means that the Portfolio’s assets are not managed by reference to a benchmark index. The Investment Manager examines fundamental company information (such as financial statements) and seeks to identify high quality companies with sustainable operating performance in order to build a well-diversified global portfolio of common stocks. The Investment Manager performs an independent assessment of stock risk and also seeks to manage risk through diversification.
The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Portfolio will typically focus on securities of developed market companies, using an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics and create a low volatility portfolio. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.
The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.
|Period
|RMEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|RMEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMEVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|RMEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|10
|804 B
|96.54%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|1
|17333
|29.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.46 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|97.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.50%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|87.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|41.15%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|18.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|33.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|9.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|39.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|62.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEVX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|8.15%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|73.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|15.27%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|17.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|33.47%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|46.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|41.78%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|2.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|12.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|36.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|31.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEVX % Rank
|US
|62.87%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|44.56%
|Non US
|36.74%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|13.11%
|RMEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|50.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|RMEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RMEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|67.76%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMEVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|RMEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.32%
|RMEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RMEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|RMEVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard’s Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Ivanenko began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Mr. Ivanenko was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at SSgA. Earlier at SSgA, Mr. Ivanenko was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Mr. Ivanenko was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research. Mr. Ivanenko has a Ph.D. in Physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an Engineer-Physicist degree from Moscow Physical-Technical Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
0.17
0.2%
Ciprian Marin Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Ciprian Marin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Ciprian was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), managing European, UK and Global funds. He was also responsible for quantitative research on the European team of the Global Active Equity Group. Prior to joining SSgA, Ciprian was a Quantitative Analyst at Citigroup where he focused on developing stock selection models, statistical arbitrage trading strategies and factor research. Previously, he was a quantitative research associate at Nikko Salomon Smith Barney. Ciprian has an MBA in Finance from the International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics from the Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
0.17
0.2%
Craig Scholl, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Craig Scholl is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1984. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Craig was a Principal and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously he was Managing Director of Public Equities for the Virginia Retirement System, where he was responsible for internally and externally managed portfolios. Prior to that, Craig was a pension investment manager for two large corporations. He also worked as a consultant with InterSec Research and a vice president in data analytics at Lynch, Jones & Ryan. Craig has a BS in Finance and Public Communications from Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
0.17
0.2%
Ms. Willumsen began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Ms. Willumsen was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with SSgA. During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Ms. Willumsen was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all U.K. and European equity strategies. Prior to joining SSgA, Ms. Willumsen traded equity derivatives for the proprietary desk at Investcorp. Ms. Willumsen received an MSc in Shipping, Trade and Finance from City University and a BSc in Management Studies from the University of Surrey.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 29, 2015
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard’s Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Moghtader began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Mr. Moghtader was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA, Mr. Moghtader was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Mr. Moghtader was an analyst at State Street Bank. Mr. Moghtader began his career at Dain Bosworth as a research assistant. Mr. Moghtader has a Master’s of Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Macalester College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...