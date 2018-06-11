Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RMEVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Managed Equity Volatility Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Taras Ivanenko

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a quantitatively driven, bottom up stock selection process. A principal component of the Investment Manager’s investment process for the Portfolio is volatility management. Volatility, a risk measurement, measures the magnitude of fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index over time. The Investment Manager seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted equity returns (returns after accounting for the risk taken to achieve those returns) while lowering portfolio volatility (up and down movements in the fund’s returns). The Investment Manager’s investment process is benchmark-unaware, which means that the Portfolio’s assets are not managed by reference to a benchmark index. The Investment Manager examines fundamental company information (such as financial statements) and seeks to identify high quality companies with sustainable operating performance in order to build a well-diversified global portfolio of common stocks. The Investment Manager performs an independent assessment of stock risk and also seeks to manage risk through diversification.

The Portfolio management team selects investments for the Portfolio from a broad investment universe of stocks and depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The active, quantitative approach utilized by the Portfolio management team involves initial screening, risk assessment and evaluation of each company relative to its global peers. The Portfolio will typically focus on securities of developed market companies, using an objective, systematic investment process that blends both risk and stock ranking assessments designed to capture attractive risk-to-return characteristics and create a low volatility portfolio. In addition to a multidimensional assessment of risk, each company is evaluated daily according to four independent measures: growth, value, sentiment and quality. The Portfolio may invest across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The Portfolio may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy.

Read More

RMEVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMEVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RMEVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMEVX Category Low Category High RMEVX % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 10 804 B 96.54%
Number of Holdings 187 1 17333 29.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.46 M -7.11 B 145 B 97.04%
Weighting of Top 10 15.50% 0.0% 20474.3% 87.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. West Japan Railway Co 1.49%
  2. AT&T Inc 1.49%
  3. Kimberly-Clark Corp 1.48%
  4. 3M Co 1.44%
  5. Dollarama Inc 1.41%
  6. Link Real Estate Investment Trust 1.37%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 1.36%
  8. Telstra Corp Ltd 1.32%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 1.30%
  10. Intact Financial Corp 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% -142.98% 259.25% 41.15%
Cash 		0.39% -2458.20% 7388.76% 18.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% 33.60%
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% 9.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 39.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% 62.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -3.80% 94.95% 8.15%
Technology 		0.00% -26.81% 99.57% 73.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% -8.52% 100.26% 15.27%
Industrials 		0.00% -19.53% 93.31% 17.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% -15.38% 100.00% 33.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% -7.59% 99.69% 46.13%
Energy 		0.00% -6.25% 144.83% 41.78%
Communication Services 		0.00% -9.27% 90.02% 2.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -7.54% 98.24% 12.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -20.80% 87.44% 36.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -5.18% 96.19% 31.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEVX % Rank
US 		62.87% -142.98% 149.27% 44.56%
Non US 		36.74% -38.73% 159.65% 13.11%

RMEVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.87% 50.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 39.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

RMEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RMEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 67.76%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMEVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

RMEVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMEVX Category Low Category High RMEVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 78.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMEVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMEVX Category Low Category High RMEVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMEVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMEVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taras Ivanenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard’s Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Ivanenko began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Mr. Ivanenko was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at SSgA. Earlier at SSgA, Mr. Ivanenko was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Mr. Ivanenko was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research. Mr. Ivanenko has a Ph.D. in Physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an Engineer-Physicist degree from Moscow Physical-Technical Institute.

Ciprian Marin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

0.17

0.2%

Ciprian Marin Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Ciprian Marin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Ciprian was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA), managing European, UK and Global funds. He was also responsible for quantitative research on the European team of the Global Active Equity Group. Prior to joining SSgA, Ciprian was a Quantitative Analyst at Citigroup where he focused on developing stock selection models, statistical arbitrage trading strategies and factor research. Previously, he was a quantitative research associate at Nikko Salomon Smith Barney. Ciprian has an MBA in Finance from the International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics from the Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 licenses.

Craig Scholl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

0.17

0.2%

Craig Scholl, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Craig Scholl is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1984. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Craig was a Principal and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously he was Managing Director of Public Equities for the Virginia Retirement System, where he was responsible for internally and externally managed portfolios. Prior to that, Craig was a pension investment manager for two large corporations. He also worked as a consultant with InterSec Research and a vice president in data analytics at Lynch, Jones & Ryan. Craig has a BS in Finance and Public Communications from Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Susanne Willumsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

0.17

0.2%

Ms. Willumsen began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Ms. Willumsen was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with SSgA. During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Ms. Willumsen was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all U.K. and European equity strategies. Prior to joining SSgA, Ms. Willumsen traded equity derivatives for the proprietary desk at Investcorp. Ms. Willumsen received an MSc in Shipping, Trade and Finance from City University and a BSc in Management Studies from the University of Surrey.

Paul Moghtader

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2015

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard’s Quantitative Equity team. Mr. Moghtader began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Mr. Moghtader was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA, Mr. Moghtader was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Mr. Moghtader was an analyst at State Street Bank. Mr. Moghtader began his career at Dain Bosworth as a research assistant. Mr. Moghtader has a Master’s of Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Macalester College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

