Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.45 B
Holdings in Top 10
78.3%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the Equity Allocation Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The types of equity securities the Fund may invest in include common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in securities that provide exposure to equity securities (i.e., rights, warrants, and investment company shares). The Fund will hold a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in countries with developed and emerging markets, which are considered developed or emerging based upon the market definition used by the MSCI ACWI Index (the “MSCI Index”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that the Adviser believes offer the most attractive return vs. risk opportunities. The Fund’s assets are allocated to various sub-advisers and invested directly in other investment companies or pooled investment vehicles (“Underlying Funds”, such as U.S. and foreign open-end and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and private funds) based on asset class forecasts used by the Adviser and its assessment of the risks of such asset classes. A key component of those forecasts is the Adviser’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair value. The Adviser changes the Fund’s allocations in response to changes in the Adviser’s investment outlook and in financial market valuations. The Adviser and sub-advisers generally will consider selling securities when other securities are identified that may result in a better opportunity.
For a portion of its investments, the Fund may seek to reduce the volatility of its net asset value relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index (the “S&P 500” and with the MSCI Index, the “Benchmarks”), with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic low volatility strategy that focuses on lower volatility equities through the use of risk models. The use of risk models refers to the use of a consistent process based on Models and Data (described below) to invest in securities that exhibit below average forecasted risk characteristics in order to achieve market-like returns with less volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle. The Adviser considers a full market cycle to be the period between two peaks, which includes both a bear and a bull market and generally spans 7 to 10 years.
The Fund also pursues low volatility strategies by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve market-like returns by investing in equity securities believed to exhibit lower volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle.
In addition, the Fund may use a portion of its assets to seek to reduce volatility relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index, with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic quality strategy that focuses on lower risk and high quality equities. The global quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality global companies, while the domestic quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality U.S. companies. The quality strategy may focus on security selection that could be considered growth investing or value investing. The quality strategy may tilt a portion of the Fund’s portfolio toward stocks that have lower volatility, lower earnings variation, lower leverage, and higher earnings yield versus the MSCI Index for the global quality strategy and the S&P 500 for the domestic quality strategy.
The Fund also pursues a quality strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility by investing in equity securities believed to be of high quality.
In addition, the Fund pursues a long/short equity strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve capital appreciation over a full market cycle by investing long and short in domestic and global equity securities.
When investing in Underlying Funds, the Fund will bear its pro rata portion of the expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to its own direct expenses.
Given the complexity of the investments and strategies of the Equity Allocation Fund, certain of the sub-advisers rely heavily on quantitative models (both proprietary models developed by the sub-adviser and those supplied by third parties) and information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). Models and Data are used to construct sets of transactions and investments by helping to determine the expected returns of securities.
In constructing the Fund’s investment portfolio, certain sub-advisers consider federal tax implications when making investment decisions with respect to individual securities to seek to provide a tax advantage. This approach is commonly referred to as a tax-managed approach and aims to limit the effect of federal income tax on investment returns by delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains and by maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature. This tax-managed approach may only apply to a portion of the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RMEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|95.01%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|36.13%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|66.04%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|31.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|2.97%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|86.27%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|72.23%
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|15.28%
|2018
|0.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|54.23%
|Period
|RMEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|94.99%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|48.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|75.11%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|36.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|5.86%
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|89.22%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|76.70%
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|19.66%
|2018
|0.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|56.96%
|RMEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.45 B
|10
|804 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|235
|1
|17333
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.14 B
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.33%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|22.46%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Cash
|9.90%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Other
|0.11%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMEIX % Rank
|US
|17.12%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|N/A
|Non US
|5.34%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|N/A
|RMEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|96.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|51.31%
|RMEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RMEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|9.12%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|RMEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.48%
|RMEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RMEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|RMEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Chi is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Chi has an MBA and BS from the University of California, Los Angeles and also a JD from the University of Southern California. Mr. Chi joined Dimensional as a portfolio manager in 2005 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Kenneth Everding is a Managing Director of PRA since 2005. Prior to joining PRA, Mr. Everding was a Managing Director at BNP Paribas (2003-2005) and Zurich Premier Management, LLC (2002-2003).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Jacques joined AQR Capital Management at its inception in 1998. Prior to joining AQR Capital Management, Jacques worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as an Associate in the Asset Management Division's Quantitative Equity Group. There, he was a member of the portfolio management team, developing and researching quantitative stock selection strategies used to manage over $10 billion in institutional separate accounts and retail mutual funds. Prior to joining Goldman, Jacques was in the Ph.D. program in Applied Mathematics at the University of Washington, where his research interests ranged from mathematical physics to quantitative methods for sports handicapping. He received an MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Washington and a BS in Applied Mathematics from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Hoon Kim, Ph.D. is a Vice President of AQR Capital Management. Prior to joining the AQR, Dr. Kim worked for Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco where he was Head of Quantitative Equity Research. He earned his BA in Business Administration from Yonsei University in South Korea and his MBA and Ph.D. in Business/Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a CPA (in Korea) and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Jed S. Fogdall is Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional. Mr. Fogdall has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and a B.S. from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for the international equity portfolios since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Andrea Frazzini, Ph.D. is a Vice President of AQR Capital Management. Prior to joining AQR, Dr. Frazzini was a Professor of Finance at University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the NBER. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and JP Morgan Securities, and is on the Board of Directors of CRSP. He earned a BS in Economics from the University of Rome III, a MS in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in Economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Gray is Head of Global Equity Trading and a Vice President of Dimensional Funds Advisors LP and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Gray received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1995 and his AB from Princeton University in 1989. Mr. Gray joined DFA in 1995, was a Portfolio Manager from 1995 to 2005, and has been Head of Global Equity Trading since 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Jason Thomas, Ph.D., CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Aspiriant LLC or a predecessor firm since 2005, is responsible for overall management of the Fund. Dr. Thomas oversees all aspects of the Adviser’s investment activities. Dr. Thomas was previously associated with Wilshire Associates, Goldman Sachs, and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Dr. Thomas earned M.A. and B.A. degrees in Economics and a Ph.D. in Political Economy from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2013
0.0
0.0%
Ms. Umland is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Dimensional and a member of the Investment Committee. Ms. Umland joined the Dimensional in 1993 and has been a portfolio manager and responsible for the international equity portfolios since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
