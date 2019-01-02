Under normal conditions, the Equity Allocation Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The types of equity securities the Fund may invest in include common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in securities that provide exposure to equity securities (i.e., rights, warrants, and investment company shares). The Fund will hold a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in countries with developed and emerging markets, which are considered developed or emerging based upon the market definition used by the MSCI ACWI Index (the “MSCI Index”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that the Adviser believes offer the most attractive return vs. risk opportunities. The Fund’s assets are allocated to various sub-advisers and invested directly in other investment companies or pooled investment vehicles (“Underlying Funds”, such as U.S. and foreign open-end and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and private funds) based on asset class forecasts used by the Adviser and its assessment of the risks of such asset classes. A key component of those forecasts is the Adviser’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair value. The Adviser changes the Fund’s allocations in response to changes in the Adviser’s investment outlook and in financial market valuations. The Adviser and sub-advisers generally will consider selling securities when other securities are identified that may result in a better opportunity.

For a portion of its investments, the Fund may seek to reduce the volatility of its net asset value relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index (the “S&P 500” and with the MSCI Index, the “Benchmarks”), with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic low volatility strategy that focuses on lower volatility equities through the use of risk models. The use of risk models refers to the use of a consistent process based on Models and Data (described below) to invest in securities that exhibit below average forecasted risk characteristics in order to achieve market-like returns with less volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle. The Adviser considers a full market cycle to be the period between two peaks, which includes both a bear and a bull market and generally spans 7 to 10 years.

The Fund also pursues low volatility strategies by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve market-like returns by investing in equity securities believed to exhibit lower volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle.

In addition, the Fund may use a portion of its assets to seek to reduce volatility relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index, with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic quality strategy that focuses on lower risk and high quality equities. The global quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality global companies, while the domestic quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality U.S. companies. The quality strategy may focus on security selection that could be considered growth investing or value investing. The quality strategy may tilt a portion of the Fund’s portfolio toward stocks that have lower volatility, lower earnings variation, lower leverage, and higher earnings yield versus the MSCI Index for the global quality strategy and the S&P 500 for the domestic quality strategy.

The Fund also pursues a quality strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility by investing in equity securities believed to be of high quality.

In addition, the Fund pursues a long/short equity strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve capital appreciation over a full market cycle by investing long and short in domestic and global equity securities.

When investing in Underlying Funds, the Fund will bear its pro rata portion of the expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to its own direct expenses.

Given the complexity of the investments and strategies of the Equity Allocation Fund, certain of the sub-advisers rely heavily on quantitative models (both proprietary models developed by the sub-adviser and those supplied by third parties) and information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). Models and Data are used to construct sets of transactions and investments by helping to determine the expected returns of securities.

In constructing the Fund’s investment portfolio, certain sub-advisers consider federal tax implications when making investment decisions with respect to individual securities to seek to provide a tax advantage. This approach is commonly referred to as a tax-managed approach and aims to limit the effect of federal income tax on investment returns by delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains and by maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature. This tax-managed approach may only apply to a portion of the Fund’s portfolio.