Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund

RMEAX | Fund

$14.59

$1.62 B

0.94%

$0.14

0.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

78.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RMEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Aspiriant
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ran Leshem

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Equity Allocation Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The types of equity securities the Fund may invest in include common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in securities that provide exposure to equity securities (i.e., rights, warrants, and investment company shares). The Fund will hold a broad and diverse group of equity securities of companies in countries with developed and emerging markets, which are considered developed or emerging based upon the market definition used by the MSCI ACWI Index (the “MSCI Index”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in securities that the Adviser believes offer the most attractive return vs. risk opportunities. The Fund’s assets are allocated to various sub-advisers and invested directly in other investment companies or pooled investment vehicles (“Underlying Funds”, such as U.S. and foreign open-end and closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and private funds) based on asset class forecasts used by the Adviser and its assessment of the risks of such asset classes. A key component of those forecasts is the Adviser’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair value. The Adviser changes the Fund’s allocations in response to changes in the Adviser’s investment outlook and in financial market valuations. The Adviser and sub-advisers generally will consider selling securities when other securities are identified that may result in a better opportunity.

For a portion of its investments, the Fund may seek to reduce the volatility of its net asset value relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index (the “S&P 500” and with the MSCI Index, the “Benchmarks”), with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic low volatility strategy that focuses on lower volatility equities through the use of risk models. The use of risk models refers to the use of a consistent process based on Models and Data (described below) to invest in securities that exhibit below average forecasted risk characteristics in order to achieve market-like returns with less volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle. The Adviser considers a full market cycle to be the period between two peaks, which includes both a bear and a bull market and generally spans 7 to 10 years.

The Fund also pursues low volatility strategies by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve market-like returns by investing in equity securities believed to exhibit lower volatility than the relevant Benchmark over a full market cycle.

In addition, the Fund may use a portion of its assets to seek to reduce volatility relative to the MSCI Index, with respect to global securities, or to the S&P 500 Index, with respect to domestic securities, by using a global or domestic quality strategy that focuses on lower risk and high quality equities. The global quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality global companies, while the domestic quality strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to high quality U.S. companies. The quality strategy may focus on security selection that could be considered growth investing or value investing. The quality strategy may tilt a portion of the Fund’s portfolio toward stocks that have lower volatility, lower earnings variation, lower leverage, and higher earnings yield versus the MSCI Index for the global quality strategy and the S&P 500 for the domestic quality strategy.

The Fund also pursues a quality strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility by investing in equity securities believed to be of high quality.

In addition, the Fund pursues a long/short equity strategy by investing in Underlying Funds that seek to reduce volatility and achieve capital appreciation over a full market cycle by investing long and short in domestic and global equity securities.

When investing in Underlying Funds, the Fund will bear its pro rata portion of the expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to its own direct expenses.

Given the complexity of the investments and strategies of the Equity Allocation Fund, certain of the sub-advisers rely heavily on quantitative models (both proprietary models developed by the sub-adviser and those supplied by third parties) and information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). Models and Data are used to construct sets of transactions and investments by helping to determine the expected returns of securities.

In constructing the Fund’s investment portfolio, certain sub-advisers consider federal tax implications when making investment decisions with respect to individual securities to seek to provide a tax advantage. This approach is commonly referred to as a tax-managed approach and aims to limit the effect of federal income tax on investment returns by delaying and minimizing the realization of net capital gains and by maximizing the extent to which any realized net capital gains are long-term in nature. This tax-managed approach may only apply to a portion of the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RMEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -35.6% 29.2% 67.79%
1 Yr 10.4% 17.3% 252.4% 96.36%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 85.40%
5 Yr 1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 81.88%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -24.3% 957.1% 79.55%
2021 5.8% -38.3% 47.1% 90.27%
2020 0.8% -54.2% 0.6% 9.02%
2019 2.8% -76.0% 54.1% 52.42%
2018 -1.6% -26.1% 47.8% 51.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -35.6% 29.2% 68.01%
1 Yr 10.4% 11.4% 252.4% 95.00%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 83.82%
5 Yr 1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 80.67%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -24.3% 957.1% 79.55%
2021 5.8% -33.1% 47.1% 90.52%
2020 0.8% -44.4% 1.8% 19.92%
2019 2.8% -6.5% 54.1% 72.18%
2018 -1.6% -14.4% 47.8% 68.26%

NAV & Total Return History

RMEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMEAX Category Low Category High RMEAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 199 K 133 B 22.48%
Number of Holdings 268 1 9075 8.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.34 B -18 M 37.6 B 15.20%
Weighting of Top 10 78.94% 9.1% 100.0% 4.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO Quality VI 30.36%
  2. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  3. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  4. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  5. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  6. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  7. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  8. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  9. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%
  10. RIEF STRATEGIC PARTNERS FUND 11.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEAX % Rank
Stocks 		80.09% 61.84% 125.47% 99.12%
Other 		16.97% -13.98% 19.14% 0.22%
Cash 		2.30% -174.70% 23.12% 7.27%
Bonds 		0.38% -1.50% 161.67% 2.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.26% -0.01% 5.28% 11.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 27.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEAX % Rank
Technology 		26.39% 0.00% 49.87% 22.80%
Healthcare 		17.45% 0.00% 35.42% 36.89%
Financial Services 		14.57% 0.00% 38.42% 44.93%
Consumer Defense 		9.99% 0.00% 73.28% 37.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.81% 0.00% 40.94% 60.90%
Communication Services 		7.44% 0.00% 57.66% 39.32%
Industrials 		6.57% 0.00% 44.06% 78.41%
Basic Materials 		3.92% 0.00% 38.60% 51.43%
Utilities 		2.20% 0.00% 29.12% 45.26%
Energy 		1.49% 0.00% 21.15% 53.30%
Real Estate 		1.17% 0.00% 39.48% 52.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEAX % Rank
US 		49.21% 0.13% 103.82% 85.46%
Non US 		30.88% 0.58% 99.46% 82.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		85.29% 0.00% 100.00% 78.52%
Government 		8.59% 0.00% 100.00% 2.91%
Corporate 		5.96% 0.00% 99.70% 15.10%
Derivative 		0.16% 0.00% 100.00% 33.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 23.49%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 23.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMEAX % Rank
US 		0.38% -0.01% 130.80% 3.08%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 27.20%

RMEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.01% 44.27% 91.90%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.82% 8.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.76% 15.31%

Sales Fees

RMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 395.00% 34.98%

RMEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMEAX Category Low Category High RMEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 3.26% 27.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMEAX Category Low Category High RMEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -4.27% 12.65% 29.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ran Leshem

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2014

7.46

7.5%

As Co-Head and CIO of Aperio, Ran directly oversees portfolio management, research, trading, and technology while working closely with Liz Michaels to oversee the day-to-day operations and set the overall strategic direction for Aperio. Ran began his career as a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he modeled consumer markets and large complex decisions. From there, he worked for Woosh!, a startup business that enabled merchants to sell their products through various web channels. He also spent three years at Orient Overseas Container Line and two years at The Gap, where he built decision-analysis systems using forecasting and optimization to improve operations and inventory management.

Robert Tymoczko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2014

7.46

7.5%

Robert Tymoczko is a member of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend portfolio management team. At Aperio Group LLC (Aperio), subadviser of the Pax ESG Beta Quality Fund and Pax ESG Beta Dividend Fund Robert is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day portfolio management and strategy implementation of all investment products. Prior to joining Aperio, Robert was a Managing Partner at AlphaStream Capital Management, LLC, where he was responsible for quantitative research and portfolio management. Before AlphaStream, Robert was Lead Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of U.S. Quantitative Equity Products at Zurich Scudder Investments. Robert received his Bachelor of Arts in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University and his MBA with concentrations in Finance and Econometrics from the University of Chicago. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Aperio Group, LLC.

Marc Castellani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Marc Castellani, CFA, CAIA, CIMA, is Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Castellani joined Aspiriant, LLC in 2015. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he worked at U.S. Trust from 2010 to 2012. Previously, Mr. Castellani worked in Merger and Acquisitions of J.P. Morgan and Banc of America Securities. He began his career in the financial services industry as an Associate in the corporate finance advisory practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

John Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

John Allen, CFA, CAIA, is Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”) at Aspiriant, LLC. Mr. Allen joined Aspiriant, LLC as CIO in 2014. Prior to joining Aspiriant, LLC he was a senior member of the client service team at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo (“GMO”) from 2009 to 2014. Prior to joining GMO, Mr. Allen was Head of Investments at a large family office. He began working in the financial services industry in the investment banking department at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and business consulting practice of Stern Stewart & Company.

Brian Ko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Brian Ko is a Portfolio Manager at Aperio and shares primary responsibility for managing the portfolio analysis efforts of Aperio. Brian also provides analytical support in the research, portfolio management, and trading of Aperio’s client portfolios. Prior to joining Aperio in 2014, he was a Senior Client Operations Associate at Lateef Investment Management from 2012 to 2014. Brian was also a Fund Accounting Manager with State Street Bank and Trust. He received his BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis, and his MS in Financial Analysis from Saint Mary’s College of California.

John Boselli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2020

1.99

2.0%

John Boselli, CFA Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Colorado School of Mines, 1985 MBA, DePaul University, 1989 Professional Experience Western Geophysical Intnl, 1985 – 1987 PricewaterhouseCoopers, 1988 – 1996 Putnam Investments, 1996 – 2002 Wellington Management, 2002 – Present

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

