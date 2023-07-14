Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

4.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RMDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Multi-Sector Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kirstie Spence

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments, which may be represented by derivatives. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum. Normally, the fund will invest its assets across four primary sectors: high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt, debt instruments of emerging market issuers and securitized debt. The proportion of securities held by the fund within each of these credit sectors will vary with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors, including U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions. The fund will normally seek to limit its foreign currency exposure.

The fund may invest substantially in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RMDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.2% 18.1% 45.79%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.7% 21.2% 42.92%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 13.48%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -31.8% 18.4% 74.03%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 53.63%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.7% 18.1% 44.66%
1 Yr -0.3% -18.7% 38.5% 41.88%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 12.65%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -31.8% 18.4% 74.03%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 53.63%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RMDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMDRX Category Low Category High RMDRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.2 B 100 124 B 19.47%
Number of Holdings 1623 2 8175 9.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 40.92%
Weighting of Top 10 4.44% 4.3% 105.0% 97.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VM Fund I LLC 8.62% 1.24%
  2. New Fortress Energy Llc 6.5% 1.02%
  3. AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd/ American Airlines Inc 5.75% 0.96%
  4. Petrobras Global Finance B.V. 5.6% 0.76%
  5. Cigna Corporation 2.38% 0.68%
  6. Petsmart Inc 8.88% 0.68%
  7. ZIGGO B.V. 5.5% 0.63%
  8. MRA ISSUANCE TRUST 1.34% 0.63%
  9. Univision Commmunications Inc. 6.62% 0.62%
  10. Treehouse Park Improvement Association Number 1 9.75% 0.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDRX % Rank
Bonds 		93.48% -150.81% 180.51% 28.24%
Cash 		5.26% -261.12% 258.91% 54.18%
Convertible Bonds 		1.01% 0.00% 33.50% 54.61%
Stocks 		0.25% -38.22% 261.12% 46.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 74.06%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 58.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDRX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.07%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 61.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 68.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 64.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 70.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDRX % Rank
US 		0.25% -40.06% 261.12% 40.35%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 61.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDRX % Rank
Corporate 		65.51% 0.00% 97.25% 14.91%
Securitized 		17.02% 0.00% 99.65% 48.05%
Government 		11.04% 0.00% 99.43% 49.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.28% 0.00% 100.00% 63.44%
Municipal 		1.16% 0.00% 54.26% 11.14%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 74.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMDRX % Rank
US 		70.08% -151.11% 194.51% 43.52%
Non US 		23.40% -136.75% 104.82% 31.70%

RMDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 26.65% 74.85%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 2.29% 5.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.29%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.70% 15.35%

Sales Fees

RMDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 632.00% 10.30%

RMDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMDRX Category Low Category High RMDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.90% 0.00% 15.93% 32.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMDRX Category Low Category High RMDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.44% -1.55% 11.51% 32.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kirstie Spence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.

Damien McCann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.

Scott Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Scott Sykes is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an investment analyst covering investment-grade telecom and cable, high-yield shipping, metals and mining, as well as U.S. banks and exchanges. Prior to joining Capital, Scott was a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor’s degree in both commerce and German from Washington and Lee University. Scott is based in New York.

Shannon Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.

Xavier Goss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

