Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
4.4%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments, which may be represented by derivatives. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum. Normally, the fund will invest its assets across four primary sectors: high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt, debt instruments of emerging market issuers and securitized debt. The proportion of securities held by the fund within each of these credit sectors will vary with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors, including U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions. The fund will normally seek to limit its foreign currency exposure.
The fund may invest substantially in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|45.93%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|43.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|13.18%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|74.18%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|53.78%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|RMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.2 B
|100
|124 B
|19.61%
|Number of Holdings
|1623
|2
|8175
|9.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|41.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.44%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|97.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.48%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|28.39%
|Cash
|5.26%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|54.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.01%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|54.76%
|Stocks
|0.25%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|47.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|74.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|58.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.33%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|62.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.07%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.70%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.27%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.21%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|64.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|70.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDPX % Rank
|US
|0.25%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|40.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|61.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Corporate
|65.51%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|15.05%
|Securitized
|17.02%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|48.19%
|Government
|11.04%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|49.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.58%
|Municipal
|1.16%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|11.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|74.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDPX % Rank
|US
|70.08%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|43.66%
|Non US
|23.40%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|31.84%
|RMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|93.97%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|5.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.43%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|15.79%
|RMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|10.47%
|RMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.20%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|27.02%
|RMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.66%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|24.36%
|RMDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Scott Sykes is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an investment analyst covering investment-grade telecom and cable, high-yield shipping, metals and mining, as well as U.S. banks and exchanges. Prior to joining Capital, Scott was a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor’s degree in both commerce and German from Washington and Lee University. Scott is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
