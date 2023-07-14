Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
22.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$322 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of medium-sized companies. The fund currently defines medium-sized companies as those having market capitalizations comparable to those companies included in the Russell Midcap Growth Index (between $328 million and $46.5 billion as of June 30, 2022). The fund normally invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. The portfolio managers ordinarily look for companies with the following characteristics: higher than average growth and strong potential for capital appreciation; substantial capacity for growth in revenue through an expanding market or market share; a strong balance sheet; superior management; strong commitment to research and product development; differentiated or superior products and services and a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and in non-U.S. securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
|Period
|RMDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|25.66%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|9.01%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|68.95%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|56.05%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|54.62%
* Annualized
|RMDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|322 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|69.37%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|20
|3702
|66.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.9 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|73.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.09%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|58.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.57%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|39.79%
|Cash
|1.43%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|57.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|18.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|23.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|11.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|15.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDAX % Rank
|Technology
|35.42%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|24.12%
|Industrials
|18.17%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|18.66%
|Healthcare
|16.81%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|60.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.59%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|46.30%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|15.49%
|Real Estate
|3.96%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|25.00%
|Energy
|3.96%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|20.60%
|Financial Services
|2.32%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|90.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|33.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|87.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|82.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMDAX % Rank
|US
|96.13%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|28.87%
|Non US
|2.44%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|60.56%
|RMDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|49.37%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.49%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|49.22%
|RMDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|52.94%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RMDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|55.43%
|RMDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|19.72%
|RMDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RMDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|63.21%
|RMDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2020
1.65
1.7%
Mr. Parker is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Equity US with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He oversees the Small Cap and Systematic Equity teams. Mr. Parker was previously head of the Growth team, and had portfolio-management responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth products. Mr. Parker has 30 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management and a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Parker has a B.B.A. from University of Miami and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2020
1.57
1.6%
Mr. Cunha is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the US Small & Mid Cap team. Mr. Cunha is also lead portfolio manager on the AllianzGI Global Space Strategy. Previously, he was a senior industrials research analyst. Mr. Cunha has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. He was previously a vice president and senior analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Before that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager in the US active quantitative strategies group at State Street. He has a B.A. in business from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Boston University. Mr. Cunha is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
