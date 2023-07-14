The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, in at least three different countries and at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount (more than 50%) of business outside the U.S. Investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) based on non-U.S. market indices are considered investments outside the U.S. for purposes of the 40% requirement noted above.

The Fund’s non-U.S. investments will be primarily in developed markets, but the Fund may invest in emerging markets. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund’s investment adviser believes that developed markets outside the United States include, but may not be limited to, the following: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the AsiaPacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America and Africa. There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size. but primarily invests in mid-and large-capitalization companies and targeting a balanced allocation across this market capitalization spectrum. At times the Fund may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular region, country, sector, industry or other segment of the market.

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and other rights, and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund’s investments may be hedged or unhedged to foreign currencies depending on the market opportunities.

The adviser uses a fundamental, bottom up approach to identify what it believes are quality companies, as evidenced by the durability of the company’s business model (strong competitive advantages and high barriers to entry), the company’s financial strength (greater returns on capital, free cash flow generation, healthy balance sheets), the presence of long-term growth, and value-accretive management teams.

From time to time the Fund may invest in companies that are experiencing unusual and possibly unique developments. Potential investments in the stock of these companies are usually the result of companies uncovered in the research process that are otherwise outside of the standard investment criteria employed by the Fund, but may have opportunities for significant returns. These companies are deemed “special situations”. Special situations include companies going through reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, spin-offs, or facing resolutions of litigation, management team changes, or important technological improvements or discoveries.

The Fund will buy such quality companies when the adviser believes their fundamentals are mispriced relative to their long-term potential and when their stock prices reflect reasonable valuations.

The Fund will sell companies when fundamentals deteriorate, thus impairing the long-term quality of the business; when the market price exceeds the adviser’s estimate of intrinsic value; when the adviser’s investment thesis supporting its decision to purchase and hold the company is no longer valid; and/or when the adviser believes a more attractive risk/reward opportunity exists.