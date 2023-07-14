Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|RMBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|34.15%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|54.76%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|42.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|37.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|21.69%
|2021
|4.1%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|35.00%
|2020
|2.1%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|75.00%
|2019
|4.2%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|75.00%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|44.29%
|Period
|RMBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|34.15%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|53.57%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-3.9%
|9.7%
|42.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|56.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|8.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|21.69%
|2021
|4.1%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|35.00%
|2020
|2.1%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|75.00%
|2019
|4.2%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|75.00%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|58.57%
|RMBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|285 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|71.43%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|2
|4427
|96.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|34.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.53%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|4.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBTX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.71%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|73.49%
|Cash
|4.29%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|16.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|83.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|87.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|84.34%
|RMBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|81.48%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|23.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|RMBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RMBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMBTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|28.21%
|RMBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|16.67%
|RMBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RMBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|65.06%
|RMBTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2019
2.94
2.9%
Mr. Hosomizu is the portfolio manager of the Partnership. Mr. Hosomizu is responsible for structuring the Partnership’s portfolio, generating investment ideas and overseeing the investment research process. Mr. Hosomizu graduated from the University of Tokyo with a major in Law in 1998. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu worked as a stockbroker of Nomura Securities in Japan. In 2001, Mr. Hosomizu moved to Chicago and received his MBA at the University of Chicago. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu returned to Nomura Securities in New York to serve as a Japanese equity sales representative with key institutional investors in North America among his clients. In October 2005, Mr. Hosomizu became employed by CCM as an equity research analyst with a focus on small cap equity markets in Asia, particularly Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Mr. Hosomizu joined the General Partner on September 1, 2013. He is also a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Jim Plumb is Responsible for the day-to-day management of the International Fund’s investment portfolio since May 2022. Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser (since June 2017). Prior experience includes: IronBridge Capital Management (Senior Equity Analyst) (2005 to 2017).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
