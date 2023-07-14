Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RMB International Fund

mutual fund
RMBTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (RMBTX) Primary
RMBTX (Mutual Fund)

RMB International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (RMBTX) Primary
RMBTX (Mutual Fund)

RMB International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.05 -0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (RMBTX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB International Fund

RMBTX | Fund

$9.67

$285 M

1.86%

$0.18

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$285 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB International Fund

RMBTX | Fund

$9.67

$285 M

1.86%

$0.18

0.91%

RMBTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RMB International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RMB Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    30510774
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Masakazu Hosomizu

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, in at least three different countries and at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount (more than 50%) of business outside the U.S. Investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) based on non-U.S. market indices are considered investments outside the U.S. for purposes of the 40% requirement noted above.
The Fund’s non-U.S. investments will be primarily in developed markets, but the Fund may invest in emerging markets. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund’s investment adviser believes that developed markets outside the United States include, but may not be limited to, the following: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the AsiaPacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America and Africa. There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments.
The Fund may invest in companies of any size. but primarily invests in mid-and large-capitalization companies and targeting a balanced allocation across this market capitalization spectrum. At times the Fund may increase the relative emphasis of its investments in a particular region, country, sector, industry or other segment of the market.
The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and other rights, and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund’s investments may be hedged or unhedged to foreign currencies depending on the market opportunities.
The adviser uses a fundamental, bottom up approach to identify what it believes are quality companies, as evidenced by the durability of the company’s business model (strong competitive advantages and high barriers to entry), the company’s financial strength (greater returns on capital, free cash flow generation, healthy balance sheets), the presence of long-term growth, and value-accretive management teams.
From time to time the Fund may invest in companies that are experiencing unusual and possibly unique developments. Potential investments in the stock of these companies are usually the result of companies uncovered in the research process that are otherwise outside of the standard investment criteria employed by the Fund, but may have opportunities for significant returns. These companies are deemed “special situations”. Special situations include companies going through reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, spin-offs, or facing resolutions of litigation, management team changes, or important technological improvements or discoveries.
The Fund will buy such quality companies when the adviser believes their fundamentals are mispriced relative to their long-term potential and when their stock prices reflect reasonable valuations.
The Fund will sell companies when fundamentals deteriorate, thus impairing the long-term quality of the business; when the market price exceeds the adviser’s estimate of intrinsic value; when the adviser’s investment thesis supporting its decision to purchase and hold the company is no longer valid; and/or when the adviser believes a more attractive risk/reward opportunity exists.
Read More

RMBTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% 3.8% 21.3% 34.15%
1 Yr 14.8% -2.3% 25.7% 54.76%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.9% 10.0% 42.50%
5 Yr -0.4%* -5.7% 5.3% 37.50%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -35.4% -11.5% 21.69%
2021 4.1% -3.5% 8.5% 35.00%
2020 2.1% 1.0% 6.6% 75.00%
2019 4.2% 3.1% 6.3% 75.00%
2018 -4.8% -7.6% -0.2% 44.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -15.4% 21.3% 34.15%
1 Yr 14.8% -16.0% 25.7% 53.57%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.9% 9.7% 42.50%
5 Yr -0.4%* -5.7% 7.0% 56.94%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -35.4% -11.5% 21.69%
2021 4.1% -3.5% 8.5% 35.00%
2020 2.1% 1.0% 6.6% 75.00%
2019 4.2% 3.1% 6.3% 75.00%
2018 -4.8% -7.1% -0.2% 58.57%

NAV & Total Return History

RMBTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMBTX Category Low Category High RMBTX % Rank
Net Assets 285 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 71.43%
Number of Holdings 42 2 4427 96.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M 2.54 M 420 M 34.94%
Weighting of Top 10 38.53% 2.3% 100.0% 4.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  2. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  3. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  4. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  5. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  6. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  7. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  8. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  9. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%
  10. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 4.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMBTX % Rank
Stocks 		95.71% 87.39% 99.95% 73.49%
Cash 		4.29% -0.19% 13.01% 16.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 83.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 87.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 84.34%

RMBTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMBTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.07% 2.73% 81.48%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 1.04% 23.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RMBTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMBTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMBTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 1.00% 185.00% 28.21%

RMBTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMBTX Category Low Category High RMBTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.86% 0.00% 2.82% 16.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMBTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMBTX Category Low Category High RMBTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% 0.03% 2.41% 65.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMBTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMBTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Masakazu Hosomizu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2019

2.94

2.9%

Mr. Hosomizu is the portfolio manager of the Partnership. Mr. Hosomizu is responsible for structuring the Partnership’s portfolio, generating investment ideas and overseeing the investment research process. Mr. Hosomizu graduated from the University of Tokyo with a major in Law in 1998. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu worked as a stockbroker of Nomura Securities in Japan. In 2001, Mr. Hosomizu moved to Chicago and received his MBA at the University of Chicago. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu returned to Nomura Securities in New York to serve as a Japanese equity sales representative with key institutional investors in North America among his clients. In October 2005, Mr. Hosomizu became employed by CCM as an equity research analyst with a focus on small cap equity markets in Asia, particularly Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Mr. Hosomizu joined the General Partner on September 1, 2013. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Jim Plumb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Jim Plumb is Responsible for the day-to-day management of the International Fund’s investment portfolio since May 2022. Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser (since June 2017). Prior experience includes: IronBridge Capital Management (Senior Equity Analyst) (2005 to 2017).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×