The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of Japanese companies.

The Adviser considers a Japanese company to be a company organized under the laws of Japan, for which the principal securities trading market is Japan, or a company that has a majority of its assets or business in Japan.

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and other rights and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund’s investments may be hedged or unhedged to foreign currencies depending on the market opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies and targeting a balanced allocation across this market capitalization spectrum.

The Adviser uses a fundamental, bottom-up research approach. Fundamental analysis includes evaluation of management teams and shareholder structure, and examination of competitive positioning and industry dynamics, including pricing power, stable free cash flow, and barriers to entry.

The Fund will seek to buy companies when the Adviser believes the companies have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong free cash flow and reasonable valuations relative to their long-term potential. The Fund will sell securities when they are no longer trading below their intrinsic value; when the Adviser believes there has been a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals, and/or a change in the company’s business outlook; or when a better use of capital presents itself.