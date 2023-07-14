Dividend Investing Ideas Center
13.6%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$33.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RMBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|57.50%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-16.6%
|30.0%
|67.50%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.2%
|22.1%
|51.43%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.8%
|10.5%
|60.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|9.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|29.73%
|2021
|-5.1%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|76.47%
|2020
|4.1%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|63.64%
|2019
|3.9%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|84.38%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|23.33%
|RMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.6 M
|3.2 M
|13.1 B
|90.00%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|29
|1791
|95.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|72.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.67%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|7.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBPX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.78%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Cash
|8.22%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|2.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|77.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|77.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|82.50%
|RMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.45%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|65.00%
|RMBPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Mr. Hosomizu is the portfolio manager of the Partnership. Mr. Hosomizu is responsible for structuring the Partnership’s portfolio, generating investment ideas and overseeing the investment research process. Mr. Hosomizu graduated from the University of Tokyo with a major in Law in 1998. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu worked as a stockbroker of Nomura Securities in Japan. In 2001, Mr. Hosomizu moved to Chicago and received his MBA at the University of Chicago. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu returned to Nomura Securities in New York to serve as a Japanese equity sales representative with key institutional investors in North America among his clients. In October 2005, Mr. Hosomizu became employed by CCM as an equity research analyst with a focus on small cap equity markets in Asia, particularly Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Mr. Hosomizu joined the General Partner on September 1, 2013. He is also a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
IIhwa Lee is Responsible for the day-to-day management of the Japan Fund’s investment portfolio since May 2022. Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser (since 2017). Prior experience includes: Crystal Rock Capital Management, Equity Research Analyst (2016-2017); Cambridge Associates Asia Pte Ltd, Investment Director (2012-2015); Artisan Partners, Equity Research Intern (2011); and Mirae Asset Securities, Quant Analyst (2007-2010). Mr. Lee received a BA in Economics and Psychology from Seoul National University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
