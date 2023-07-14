Home
RMBPX (Mutual Fund)

RMB Japan Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.75 -0.14 -1.42%
primary theme
Japan Equity
share class
Inst (RMBPX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$33.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RMBPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RMB Japan Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RMB Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3731451
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Masakazu Hosomizu

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of Japanese companies.
The Adviser considers a Japanese company to be a company organized under the laws of Japan, for which the principal securities trading market is Japan, or a company that has a majority of its assets or business in Japan.
The Fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants and other rights and securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. The Fund’s investments may be hedged or unhedged to foreign currencies depending on the market opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization companies and targeting a balanced allocation across this market capitalization spectrum.
The Adviser uses a fundamental, bottom-up research approach. Fundamental analysis includes evaluation of management teams and shareholder structure, and examination of competitive positioning and industry dynamics, including pricing power, stable free cash flow, and barriers to entry.
The Fund will seek to buy companies when the Adviser believes the companies have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong free cash flow and reasonable valuations relative to their long-term potential. The Fund will sell securities when they are no longer trading below their intrinsic value; when the Adviser believes there has been a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals, and/or a change in the company’s business outlook; or when a better use of capital presents itself.
Read More

RMBPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -13.4% 25.3% 57.50%
1 Yr 16.3% -16.6% 30.0% 67.50%
3 Yr 1.3%* -9.2% 22.1% 51.43%
5 Yr 0.2%* -6.8% 10.5% 60.61%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -32.8% 6.0% 29.73%
2021 -5.1% -8.2% 8.6% 76.47%
2020 4.1% -1.1% 9.5% 63.64%
2019 3.9% 1.9% 5.6% 84.38%
2018 -3.0% -5.8% -1.3% 23.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -14.0% 17.2% 35.00%
1 Yr 16.3% -17.4% 21.3% 35.00%
3 Yr 1.3%* -9.2% 13.8% 45.71%
5 Yr 0.2%* -6.7% 7.7% 58.62%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -32.8% 6.0% 29.73%
2021 -5.1% -8.2% 8.6% 76.47%
2020 4.1% -1.1% 9.5% 63.64%
2019 3.9% 1.9% 5.6% 84.38%
2018 -3.0% -5.8% -1.3% 23.33%

NAV & Total Return History

RMBPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMBPX Category Low Category High RMBPX % Rank
Net Assets 33.6 M 3.2 M 13.1 B 90.00%
Number of Holdings 38 29 1791 95.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 15 M 421 K 2.3 B 72.50%
Weighting of Top 10 45.67% 3.5% 60.4% 7.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  2. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  3. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  4. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  5. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  6. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  7. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  8. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  9. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%
  10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 6.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMBPX % Rank
Stocks 		91.78% 91.78% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		8.22% -0.01% 8.22% 2.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 77.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 77.50%

RMBPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.09% 3.01% 15.00%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.09% 0.90% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

RMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.95% 70.30% 37.14%

RMBPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMBPX Category Low Category High RMBPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 82.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMBPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMBPX Category Low Category High RMBPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -0.63% 2.58% 65.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMBPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMBPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Masakazu Hosomizu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Mr. Hosomizu is the portfolio manager of the Partnership. Mr. Hosomizu is responsible for structuring the Partnership’s portfolio, generating investment ideas and overseeing the investment research process. Mr. Hosomizu graduated from the University of Tokyo with a major in Law in 1998. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu worked as a stockbroker of Nomura Securities in Japan. In 2001, Mr. Hosomizu moved to Chicago and received his MBA at the University of Chicago. After graduation, Mr. Hosomizu returned to Nomura Securities in New York to serve as a Japanese equity sales representative with key institutional investors in North America among his clients. In October 2005, Mr. Hosomizu became employed by CCM as an equity research analyst with a focus on small cap equity markets in Asia, particularly Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Mr. Hosomizu joined the General Partner on September 1, 2013. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Ilhwa Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

IIhwa Lee is Responsible for the day-to-day management of the Japan Fund’s investment portfolio since May 2022. Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser (since 2017). Prior experience includes: Crystal Rock Capital Management, Equity Research Analyst (2016-2017); Cambridge Associates Asia Pte Ltd, Investment Director (2012-2015); Artisan Partners, Equity Research Intern (2011); and Mirae Asset Securities, Quant Analyst (2007-2010). Mr. Lee received a BA in Economics and Psychology from Seoul National University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

×