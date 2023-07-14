Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RMB SMID Cap Fund

mutual fund
RMBMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.58 -0.08 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)
RMBMX (Mutual Fund)

RMB SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.58 -0.08 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)
RMBMX (Mutual Fund)

RMB SMID Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.58 -0.08 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (IBSMX) Primary Inst (RMBMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB SMID Cap Fund

RMBMX | Fund

$12.58

$209 M

0.32%

$0.04

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$209 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RMB SMID Cap Fund

RMBMX | Fund

$12.58

$209 M

0.32%

$0.04

0.84%

RMBMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RMB SMID Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RMB Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    16135292
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Faber

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies with small- to-mid- market capitalizations.  For this purpose, the Adviser defines a small- to-mid- capitalization company as a company that has a market capitalization of between $500 million and $40.02 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, and may include other types of equity securities. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Adviser actively manages the Fund by applying an economic return framework that seeks to identify attractively-priced companies at all stages of the corporate lifecycle that allocate capital in a way that creates long-term value. The Adviser’s economic return framework analyzes key determinants of success, such as cash flow, capital investments, credit worthiness and sales momentum. Taking into account a company’s stage in the corporate lifecycle, the Adviser evaluates the sustainability of the company’s economic returns and further evaluates potential investments to determine which stocks are most attractively priced. In managing the Fund, the Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio that is diversified across both economic sectors and corporate lifecycle. As a result of its lifecycle diversification, the Fund invests in both growth- and value-style equity securities.
The Adviser reduces positions or sells securities in the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as when the securities reach their target price or when a position would exceed 5% of the Fund’s net assets.
Read More

RMBMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -26.9% 59.5% 84.96%
1 Yr 4.4% -43.3% 860.3% 84.81%
3 Yr 6.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 12.94%
5 Yr -0.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 46.88%
10 Yr -1.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 72.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 27.05%
2021 10.1% -52.0% 83.9% 4.40%
2020 5.6% -17.6% 195.3% 74.76%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.60%
2018 -3.7% -13.6% 24.1% 63.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -53.4% 55.3% 81.59%
1 Yr 4.4% -60.3% 860.3% 80.74%
3 Yr 6.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 12.99%
5 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 36.17%
10 Yr 6.4%* -17.1% 15.4% 37.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 27.05%
2021 10.1% -52.0% 83.9% 4.40%
2020 5.6% -17.6% 195.3% 74.76%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.41%
2018 -1.0% -13.6% 24.1% 22.20%

NAV & Total Return History

RMBMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMBMX Category Low Category High RMBMX % Rank
Net Assets 209 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 77.11%
Number of Holdings 62 20 3702 70.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 79.93%
Weighting of Top 10 28.14% 5.5% 92.1% 42.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 3.30%
  2. American Financial Group Inc 3.16%
  3. First American Government Obligs X 3.14%
  4. Teledyne Technologies Inc 2.98%
  5. Steel Dynamics Inc 2.84%
  6. EastGroup Properties Inc 2.78%
  7. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.75%
  8. Repligen Corp 2.54%
  9. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 2.53%
  10. Copart Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMBMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 23.99% 100.52% 69.37%
Cash 		3.14% -0.52% 26.94% 27.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 89.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 88.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 88.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 89.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMBMX % Rank
Technology 		19.21% 0.04% 62.17% 85.21%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 43.01% 9.68%
Industrials 		14.43% 0.00% 38.23% 53.70%
Healthcare 		12.51% 0.00% 43.77% 85.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 0.00% 57.41% 67.25%
Real Estate 		9.22% 0.00% 19.28% 6.51%
Basic Materials 		8.98% 0.00% 17.25% 2.64%
Energy 		4.99% 0.00% 62.10% 15.32%
Utilities 		2.09% 0.00% 12.94% 12.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.62% 0.00% 16.40% 75.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 99.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMBMX % Rank
US 		94.41% 23.38% 100.52% 45.42%
Non US 		2.44% 0.00% 35.22% 61.44%

RMBMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.02% 19.28% 73.52%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 46.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RMBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 250.31% 8.04%

RMBMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMBMX Category Low Category High RMBMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 2.33% 6.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMBMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMBMX Category Low Category High RMBMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -2.24% 2.75% 6.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMBMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMBMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Faber has been a portfolio manager of RMB Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Faber was the President and a portfolio manager of IronBridge Capital Management, L.P. (“IronBridge”) from 1999 to 2017 (IronBridge was the Adviser to the Funds prior to June 24, 2017). Mr. Faber was a founding partner of HOLT Value Associates, L.P., the former parent company of IronBridge, from May 1986 to April 1999. Mr. Faber graduated from Drake University in 1986 with a B.S. and B.A. in Corporate Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×