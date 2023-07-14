Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$209 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RMBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|84.96%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|84.81%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|12.94%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|46.88%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|72.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|27.05%
|2021
|10.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|4.40%
|2020
|5.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|74.76%
|2019
|3.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|84.60%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|63.75%
|Period
|RMBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|81.59%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|80.74%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|12.99%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|36.17%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|37.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|27.05%
|2021
|10.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|4.40%
|2020
|5.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|74.76%
|2019
|3.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|84.41%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|22.20%
|RMBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|209 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|77.11%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|20
|3702
|70.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.2 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|79.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.14%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|42.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.85%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|69.37%
|Cash
|3.14%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|27.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|89.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|88.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|88.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|89.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBMX % Rank
|Technology
|19.21%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|85.21%
|Financial Services
|15.72%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|9.68%
|Industrials
|14.43%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|53.70%
|Healthcare
|12.51%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|85.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.24%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|67.25%
|Real Estate
|9.22%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|6.51%
|Basic Materials
|8.98%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|2.64%
|Energy
|4.99%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|15.32%
|Utilities
|2.09%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|12.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.62%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|75.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|99.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBMX % Rank
|US
|94.41%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|45.42%
|Non US
|2.44%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|61.44%
|RMBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|73.52%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|46.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|RMBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RMBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|8.04%
|RMBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|6.34%
|RMBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RMBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|6.61%
|RMBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Faber has been a portfolio manager of RMB Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Faber was the President and a portfolio manager of IronBridge Capital Management, L.P. (“IronBridge”) from 1999 to 2017 (IronBridge was the Adviser to the Funds prior to June 24, 2017). Mr. Faber was a founding partner of HOLT Value Associates, L.P., the former parent company of IronBridge, from May 1986 to April 1999. Mr. Faber graduated from Drake University in 1986 with a B.S. and B.A. in Corporate Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...