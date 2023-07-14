The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies with small- to-mid- market capitalizations. For this purpose, the Adviser defines a small- to-mid- capitalization company as a company that has a market capitalization of between $500 million and $40.02 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, and may include other types of equity securities. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Adviser actively manages the Fund by applying an economic return framework that seeks to identify attractively-priced companies at all stages of the corporate lifecycle that allocate capital in a way that creates long-term value. The Adviser’s economic return framework analyzes key determinants of success, such as cash flow, capital investments, credit worthiness and sales momentum. Taking into account a company’s stage in the corporate lifecycle, the Adviser evaluates the sustainability of the company’s economic returns and further evaluates potential investments to determine which stocks are most attractively priced. In managing the Fund, the Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio that is diversified across both economic sectors and corporate lifecycle. As a result of its lifecycle diversification, the Fund invests in both growth- and value-style equity securities.

The Adviser reduces positions or sells securities in the Fund for a variety of reasons, such as when the securities reach their target price or when a position would exceed 5% of the Fund’s net assets.