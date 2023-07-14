The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of U.S. companies that are in the financial services industry. The Fund includes the market value of derivatives that provide exposure to the financial services industry in determining compliance with the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but, under normal conditions, the Fund invests primarily in mid-, small- and micro-capitalization financial services companies. For purposes of selecting investments, the Fund defines the financial services industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:

• Banks

• Insurance companies

• Consumer and commercial finance companies

• Securities brokerage firms and electronic trading networks

• Investment management and advisory firms

• Financial conglomerates

• Financial technology companies

Ordinarily, the Fund’s portfolio will be invested primarily in common stocks. In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser uses a combination of growth and value style investment criteria. Growth criteria include such items as capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices and/or demonstrated ability to sustain growth in revenues, earnings and cash flow. Value criteria include companies that appear to be undervalued based on their balance sheets or individual circumstances, temporarily distressed, or poised for a merger or acquisition.

The Fund may also invest in companies that may experience unusual and possibly unique developments, or “special situations,” which may create a special opportunity for significant returns. Special situations include: significant technological improvements or discoveries; reorganizations, recapitalizations or mergers; favorable resolutions of litigation; new management or material changes in company policies; and actual or potential changes in control of a company. These companies are deemed “special situations.” Special situations include companies going through reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, spin-offs or facing resolutions of litigation, management team changes or important technological improves or discoveries.

The portfolio manager constructs the Fund’s portfolio using both a top-down and bottom-up analysis. Examples of top-down analysis include the study of interest rates, credit trends and other macroeconomic factors that broadly affect the financial services industry. Examples of bottom-up analysis include industry screens, sell-side company research reports, company models and other fundamental research that are used to construct the Fund’s portfolio on a stock-by-stock basis. The sub-adviser attempts to identify how various financial services sub-sectors and the individual companies therein will move in reaction to market events. Each potential investment is evaluated by weighing its potential for gain against its associated risks. Because of the way the sub-adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, there may be times when the Fund’s investments are focused in one or more financial services sub-sectors and/or a limited number of regions of the U.S.

The Fund may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into other opportunities.

The Fund may also use futures and options on securities, indices and other derivatives (a type of instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, indices or other financial instruments) to hedge against market changes or as a substitute for securities transactions. It may also use derivatives in attempts to profit from anticipated market and security movements. Effective August 18, 2022, the Fund will limit its derivatives exposure to 10% of its net assets. The Fund expects that its primary investments in derivatives will be in written covered call options and long call options. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security

covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. Long call option purchases allow the option holder to be exposed to the general market characteristics of a security without the outlay of capital necessary to own the security.