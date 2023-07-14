Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-15.0%
1 yr return
-26.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
Net Assets
$248 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.4%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RMBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.0%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|83.51%
|1 Yr
|-26.0%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|96.91%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-8.0%
|19.1%
|31.63%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-17.3%
|10.9%
|79.35%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-7.6%
|13.0%
|31.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|89.58%
|2021
|24.2%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|2.08%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|61.46%
|2019
|5.0%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|66.67%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|72.22%
|Period
|RMBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.0%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|87.63%
|1 Yr
|-26.0%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|98.99%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-8.0%
|18.7%
|26.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|79.79%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-7.6%
|17.9%
|47.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|RMBKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|89.58%
|2021
|24.2%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|2.08%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|61.46%
|2019
|5.0%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|66.67%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|80.00%
|RMBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|248 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|50.51%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|25
|386
|37.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|109 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.35%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|37.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.18%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|80.00%
|Cash
|1.82%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|21.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|85.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|74.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|84.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|85.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|99.20%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|33.00%
|Technology
|0.80%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|36.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|84.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|94.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|90.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|84.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|84.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|87.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|85.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|88.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|83.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMBKX % Rank
|US
|95.33%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|38.00%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|71.00%
|RMBKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|42.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|49.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.34%
|N/A
|RMBKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|56.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|RMBKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|43.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMBKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|86.21%
|RMBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|90.10%
|RMBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RMBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMBKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|76.53%
|RMBKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 07, 1999
23.0
23.0%
Mr. Schutz, the founder of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp., is responsible for the definition and implementation of portfolio strategy for the Master Fund. Mr. Schutz has been in the investment and risk management business since 1986, focusing on investment and portfolio management. Before forming Mendon Capital Advisors Corp., he was at Chase Manhattan Bank for ten years. In the Chase Asset Management Special Investments Division, he was responsible for structuring investment products utilizing hedge funds and served as a member of the investment committee. At the Chase Regional Bank, he headed the development and application of financial risk management strategies for firms in a variety of industries, focusing heavily on identifying and managing interest rate, currency, equity and commodity exposures for the bank’s customers. He was responsible for the design and implementation of several ground-breaking strategies in his field. Mr. Schutz also worked at RBC Dain Rauscher and Moors & Cabot, Inc. as an institutional equity salesperson. In addition, he has managed assets of his own and for his family since the late 1970’s. Mr. Schutz earned a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and an M.B.A. in Finance from Fordham University. Mr. Schutz became an employee of the Adviser upon the completion of the Control Transaction. Mr. Schutz has been often quoted in The Wall Street Journal and other financial publications and has appeared frequently as a guest on CNBC. Mr. Schutz retains a controlling interest in Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. and continues to advise a number of private funds and other accounts in his position as President and Chief Investment Officer of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Dan Goldfarb joined AlphaOne Capital in 2009 when the investment team transitioned over from OFI Institutional Asset Management. He is a senior portfolio manager managing the Fundamental Small and Micro Cap strategies. He also serves as an equity analyst for these strategies. Mr. Goldfarb served as a managing director/portfolio manager with the OFI Institutional/Babson Capital organization from 1995 to 2009. Previously, Mr. Goldfarb held positions at Drexel Burnham Lambert, Smith Barney, and Wilmington Trust. Mr. Goldfarb has covered financial institutions during his entire career as well as several other industries including telecom, electric utilities, and REITS. He holds a B.A. from Hobart College and an M.B.A from Vanderbilt University. Mr. Goldfarb is a CFA chartholder and Treasurer of the Bank Analyst Association of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
John A. Heffern, Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. He has worked in investment management since 1988, has been with Chartwell since 2005, and has co-managed a portion of the Fund since 2006. Heffern was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with the Growth Investing Group at Delaware Investment Advisers from 1997 to 2005. From 1994 to 1997, he was a Senior Vice President, Equity Research at NatWest Markets, responsible for specialty financial services equity research. Prior to NatWest, he was a Principal and Senior Regional Bank Analyst at Alex Brown & Sons.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
