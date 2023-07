The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diverse portfolio primarily consisting of common stocks.

The Fund generally invests in high quality companies of all market capitalizations with a focus on businesses that have sustainable, long term competitive advantages. Portfolio companies may range from small and mid-sized businesses that are earlier in their growth life cycle, to larger more mature companies that return capital to shareholders through increasing dividend payments and share buy-backs. High quality companies are generally defined as companies with product leadership, that have potential for sustained operating and revenue growth and that are run by strong management teams that allocate shareholder capital wisely and align their economic interests with shareholders. The Fund employs a long-term approach when selecting stocks and seeks to own businesses that have durable franchises that can weather the ups and downs of volatile business cycles.

From time to time, the Fund may invest in companies that are experiencing unusual and possibly unique developments. Potential investments in the stock of these companies are usually the result of companies uncovered in the research process that do not meet the criteria employed by the Fund but may have opportunities for significant returns. These companies are deemed “special situations.” Special situations include companies going through reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, spin-offs, or facing resolutions of litigation, management team changes, or important technological improvements or discoveries.

The Fund’s investment strategy seeks to build wealth over time by purchasing the stock of high quality growth companies that are deemed to be trading below their intrinsic value. The Fund’s portfolio is constructed on a stock by stock basis. Position sizes are determined based on current portfolio characteristics, valuation, the risk/reward profile and confidence in the company. The Fund may consider larger macro-economic trends, and will occasionally pursue investment themes across multiple holdings, when constructing the portfolio. The Fund seeks to manage risk by diversifying its holdings across sectors and industries. The Fund typically owns 30-40 stocks which is intended to allow for enough diversification to minimize risk, but enough concentration to allow the highest conviction ideas to impact the portfolio. A position will be sold if a core tenet for ownership has been violated, if valuation discounts substantially all of the upside of a company, or if a better use of capital presents itself.