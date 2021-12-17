Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

RLZFX | Fund

-

$157 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio

RLZFX | Fund

-

$157 M

0.00%

0.01%

RLZFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Equity Franchise Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US and non-US companies, including those in emerging markets. The Portfolio normally invests in equity securities listed on a national or other recognized securities exchange of companies that the Investment Manager considers to have an “economic franchise,” meaning companies that have historically shown an ability to generate unleveraged returns, at or above their cost of capital, for long periods of time. The Investment Manager considers that strong business franchises are often able to accomplish this performance and status because of competitive advantages such as an established or recognized brand, proprietary intellectual property or other intangible assets or industry economics such as relatively high customer switching costs. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Portfolio may invest in the equity securities of any size company.

The Investment Manager may seek to hedge some or all foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, but the Investment Manager may determine not to hedge some or all of the Portfolio’s foreign currency exposure from time-to-time or at any time.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.

Read More

RLZFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLZFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLZFX Category Low Category High RLZFX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 27 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 83.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 53.47% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. International Game Technology PLC 6.15%
  2. Omnicom Group Inc 6.14%
  3. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp 6.10%
  4. State Street Global Advisors 6.09%
  5. Tapestry Inc 6.04%
  6. CVS Health Corp 5.24%
  7. Fresenius Medical Care AG Co KGaA 5.13%
  8. Knorr-Bremse AG 4.43%
  9. Medtronic PLC 4.09%
  10. Visa Inc 4.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLZFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.75% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.25% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLZFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLZFX % Rank
US 		62.87% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		30.89% N/A N/A N/A

RLZFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RLZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RLZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLZFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLZFX Category Low Category High RLZFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLZFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLZFX Category Low Category High RLZFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLZFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RLZFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

