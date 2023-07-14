Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of US companies that the Investment Manager believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio typically invests in 20 to 30 companies with market capitalizations generally over $5 billion. Although the Portfolio generally focuses on large cap companies, the market capitalizations of issuers in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions and the Portfolio also may invest in mid cap and small cap companies.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of US companies. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US companies.
The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.
|Period
|RLUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|28.07%
|2021
|9.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|37.36%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.82%
|2019
|4.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|79.12%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|74.56%
|Period
|RLUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|28.15%
|2021
|9.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|37.83%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.74%
|2019
|4.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|79.12%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|84.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLUSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.12%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|2.82%
|Healthcare
|18.94%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|10.35%
|Technology
|16.41%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|86.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.32%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|6.39%
|Industrials
|12.12%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|17.20%
|Communication Services
|7.42%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|65.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.67%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|79.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|87.29%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|88.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|86.91%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|94.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLUSX % Rank
|US
|97.48%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|39.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|92.50%
|RLUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLUSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.69%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|55.48%
|RLUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RLUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLUSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|60.00%
|RLUSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2004
17.43
17.4%
Andrew Lacey is a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies as well as Global Equity Select. He began working in the investment field upon joining the firm in 1995 as a Research Analyst covering the technology sector. Andrew has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA (Hons) from the College of Social Studies, Wesleyan University. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew was a teacher at the Pingry School and Buckingham Browne & Nichols for five years. He continues to be involved in education as a board member for KIPP New Jersey and Link Education Partners.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2009
13.32
13.3%
Ronald Temple is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity. In this role, Ron is responsible for overseeing the firm's multi-asset and US equity strategies as well as several global equity strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity teams. He joined Lazard in 2001 with ten years of global experience including fixed-income derivative trading, risk management, corporate finance and corporate strategy. Ron has an MPP from Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Economics & Public Policy from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
H. Ross Seiden, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Ross Seiden is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US equity strategies. He is also responsible for research coverage of companies in the healthcare sector. Ross began working in the investment field in 2006. Prior to joining Lazard in 2010, he was an Equity Research Associate covering the financials sector at Credit Suisse. Ross has a BBA in Finance and Accounting from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
