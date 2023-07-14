Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6

mutual fund
RLSMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.93 -0.15 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LZSCX) Primary Other (LZCOX) Retirement (RLSMX)
RLSMX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.93 -0.15 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LZSCX) Primary Other (LZCOX) Retirement (RLSMX)
RLSMX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.93 -0.15 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LZSCX) Primary Other (LZCOX) Retirement (RLSMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6

RLSMX | Fund

$12.93

$80.7 M

0.00%

2.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$80.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6

RLSMX | Fund

$12.93

$80.7 M

0.00%

2.53%

RLSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Small-Mid Cap Equity Portfolio R6
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Jan 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    85
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Breslin

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of small to mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager considers “small-mid cap companies” to be those companies that, at the time of initial

purchase by the Portfolio, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index (ranging from approximately $11.2 million to $38.0 billion as of March 31, 2022).

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager focuses on relative value in seeking to construct a diversified portfolio of investments for the Portfolio that maintains sector and industry balance, using investment opportunities identified through bottom-up fundamental research conducted by the Investment Manager’s small cap, mid cap and global research analysts.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in the securities of larger or smaller US or non-US companies.

Read More

RLSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -14.5% 140.9% 69.44%
1 Yr 8.3% -34.7% 196.6% 57.36%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 68.46%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 72.99%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 60.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -59.3% 118.2% 40.14%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 67.99%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -17.6% 140.9% 65.20%
1 Yr 8.3% -34.7% 196.6% 51.44%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 68.19%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 69.01%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 57.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -59.3% 118.2% 40.14%
2021 1.9% -17.3% 18.6% 67.99%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLSMX Category Low Category High RLSMX % Rank
Net Assets 80.7 M 1.48 M 120 B 83.03%
Number of Holdings 83 2 2519 78.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 80.81%
Weighting of Top 10 17.38% 2.8% 101.7% 41.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morningstar Inc 2.00%
  2. Camden Property Trust 1.90%
  3. Home BancShares Inc 1.88%
  4. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 1.84%
  5. Valmont Industries Inc 1.83%
  6. Brown & Brown Inc 1.83%
  7. East West Bancorp Inc 1.83%
  8. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Ordinary Shares 1.80%
  9. Citizens Financial Group Inc 1.79%
  10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.19% 25.32% 100.32% 79.12%
Cash 		3.81% -79.10% 74.68% 20.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 83.33%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 80.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 82.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 82.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSMX % Rank
Technology 		17.97% 0.00% 54.70% 16.67%
Industrials 		17.32% 2.46% 37.42% 42.52%
Financial Services 		13.63% 0.00% 35.52% 84.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.59% 0.99% 47.79% 26.19%
Healthcare 		10.88% 0.00% 26.53% 71.26%
Real Estate 		8.50% 0.00% 29.43% 35.03%
Energy 		5.66% 0.00% 37.72% 60.03%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 0.00% 18.66% 59.18%
Consumer Defense 		3.83% 0.00% 18.87% 62.93%
Communication Services 		3.45% 0.00% 14.85% 30.27%
Utilities 		1.89% 0.00% 18.58% 67.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSMX % Rank
US 		91.76% 24.89% 100.00% 86.87%
Non US 		4.43% 0.00% 36.31% 15.32%

RLSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.53% 0.01% 13.16% 2.22%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 58.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 1.00% 314.00% 70.87%

RLSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLSMX Category Low Category High RLSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 85.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLSMX Category Low Category High RLSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.40% 2.49% 57.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RLSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Breslin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Daniel Breslin, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Small-Mid Cap Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2002, Mr. Breslin was with Guardian Life and New York Life. He has an MBA from Pace University and a BA from Rutgers University.

Michael DeBernardis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 08, 2010

11.65

11.7%

Michael DeBernardis is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the US Small-Mid Cap Equity and Global Small Cap Equity teams with responsibility for coverage of the Consumer Supply Chain and Defense sectors. He began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2005, Michael was a Senior Equity Analyst at Systematic Financial Management L.P. and a Market Data Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. Michael has an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from the University of Rhode Island.

Martin Flood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.

Janice Davies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Janice Davies, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Small-Mid Cap Equity team. She joined the Investment Manager in 2021 and has been working in the investment field since 1999

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×