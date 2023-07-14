Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$80.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 2.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of small to mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager considers “small-mid cap companies” to be those companies that, at the time of initial
purchase by the Portfolio, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index (ranging from approximately $11.2 million to $38.0 billion as of March 31, 2022).
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-mid cap US companies. The Investment Manager focuses on relative value in seeking to construct a diversified portfolio of investments for the Portfolio that maintains sector and industry balance, using investment opportunities identified through bottom-up fundamental research conducted by the Investment Manager’s small cap, mid cap and global research analysts.
The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in the securities of larger or smaller US or non-US companies.
|Period
|RLSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|69.44%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|57.36%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|68.46%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|72.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|60.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|40.14%
|2021
|1.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|67.99%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|RLSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|65.20%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|51.44%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|68.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|69.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|57.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|40.14%
|2021
|1.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|67.99%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|RLSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80.7 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|83.03%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|2
|2519
|78.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.6 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|80.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.38%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|41.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.19%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|79.12%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|20.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|80.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|82.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|82.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSMX % Rank
|Technology
|17.97%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|16.67%
|Industrials
|17.32%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|42.52%
|Financial Services
|13.63%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|84.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.59%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|26.19%
|Healthcare
|10.88%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|71.26%
|Real Estate
|8.50%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|35.03%
|Energy
|5.66%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|60.03%
|Basic Materials
|4.28%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|59.18%
|Consumer Defense
|3.83%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|62.93%
|Communication Services
|3.45%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|30.27%
|Utilities
|1.89%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|67.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSMX % Rank
|US
|91.76%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|86.87%
|Non US
|4.43%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|15.32%
|RLSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.53%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|2.22%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|RLSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RLSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|70.87%
|RLSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|85.38%
|RLSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RLSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|57.72%
|RLSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2007
15.09
15.1%
Daniel Breslin, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Small-Mid Cap Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2002, Mr. Breslin was with Guardian Life and New York Life. He has an MBA from Pace University and a BA from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2010
11.65
11.7%
Michael DeBernardis is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the US Small-Mid Cap Equity and Global Small Cap Equity teams with responsibility for coverage of the Consumer Supply Chain and Defense sectors. He began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2005, Michael was a Senior Equity Analyst at Systematic Financial Management L.P. and a Market Data Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. Michael has an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from the University of Rhode Island.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Martin Flood is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various US and global equity strategies, focusing on client communications. In addition, Martin is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the US Equity Select Tax Aware strategy, which focuses on after-tax returns for private clients. He began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 1996, Martin was a Senior Accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP. He has a BS in accounting from St. John's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Janice Davies, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Small-Mid Cap Equity team. She joined the Investment Manager in 2021 and has been working in the investment field since 1999
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
