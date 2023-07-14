RiverPark Long/Short Opportunity Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation while managing downside volatility by investing long in equity securities that RiverPark believes have above-average growth prospects and selling short equity securities the Adviser believes are competitively disadvantaged over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside the U.S. The Fund limits its investments in the securities of foreign issuers to no more than 15% of its assets. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of issuers with small, medium or large market capitalizations.

The Fund is an opportunistic long/short investment fund. The Fund’s investment goal is to achieve above average rates of return with less volatility and less downside risk as compared to U.S. equity markets. The Fund seeks to accomplish its objective through in depth, long-term, fundamental research. The Fund focuses its research on what the Adviser believes to be the dominant secular, economic and demographic changes in society. The Adviser seeks to identify the industries and companies most affected, positively or negatively, by these changes. On the long side, the Adviser seeks to identify those companies that the Adviser believes have strong growth prospects, best in class management teams, strong pricing power, large market opportunities and high returns on capital. The Adviser uses a fundamental research driven approach to identify those industries and companies with the strongest growth prospects for revenue, earnings and/or cash flow over the medium and long term and seeks to buy stock in companies at attractive valuations. In addition, on the short side, the Adviser seeks to identify those companies that the Adviser believes have low quality management teams, a history of poor capital allocation, are losing competitive and pricing advantage and may have contracting earnings for the foreseeable future. The Adviser then employs a value discipline in constructing the Fund’s portfolio and seeks to purchase and/or sell short securities if and only if the Adviser believes that the current price does not properly reflect the company’s long-term prospects and risks.

Individual company derivatives may be used to enhance the risk return profile of specific investment opportunities, and market index derivatives may be employed to manage market and industry exposure. The types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest include call options, put options and swap contracts. The Fund will primarily use options, calls and puts, to make investments that have less downside risk as compared to investment directly in the equities underlying the option. The Fund does not intend to use options for the purpose of gaining leverage to any material degree. Examples of strategies that the Fund may pursue using options include: (i) selling calls on existing positions, (ii) selling puts in cases where a decline in the value of a stock would trigger the Adviser’s decision to purchase the stock pursuant to the Fund’s strategy, (iii) purchasing calls where the Adviser perceives there to be significant downside risk associated with the underlying stock, and (iv) purchasing puts to hedge existing long positions. The Fund may also use swaps when the Adviser determines such contracts to be a cost effective and more efficient manner to gain exposure to securities as compared to direct investment in the underlying security.

The Fund may sell securities short so long as, as a result of that sale, the current value of securities sold short by the Fund does not exceed 50% of the value of its gross assets (including the amounts borrowed) and 100% of the value of its net assets. The amount of shorts in the portfolio at any given time will be dependent on finding attractively priced short ideas and the desire to manage the overall net market exposure of the Fund. Additionally, the Fund’s principal investment strategy may include borrowing so long as the Fund limits its borrowing to no more than 30% of its total assets (including the amounts borrowed). Selling securities short and borrowing are considered forms of leverage.