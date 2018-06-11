Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of US issuers, including US government securities, corporate securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, structured products, preferred stocks and inflation-indexed-securities. These securities may have any type of interest rate payment terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate or zero coupon features. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio’s investment portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality).

Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research and analysis of features such as prepayment or call options, maturity, duration and coupon.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities of US issuers.