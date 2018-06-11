Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1 yr return
3 Yr Avg Return
5 Yr Avg Return
Net Assets
$58.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.9%
97.9%
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of US issuers, including US government securities, corporate securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, structured products, preferred stocks and inflation-indexed-securities. These securities may have any type of interest rate payment terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate or zero coupon features. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio’s investment portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.
The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality).
Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research and analysis of features such as prepayment or call options, maturity, duration and coupon.
The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities of US issuers.
* Annualized
* Annualized
|RLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|12
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSDX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSDX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLSDX % Rank
|US
|99.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|RLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLSDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
