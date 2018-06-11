Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$58.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RLSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Short Duration Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of US issuers, including US government securities, corporate securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, municipal securities, structured products, preferred stocks and inflation-indexed-securities. These securities may have any type of interest rate payment terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate or zero coupon features. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio’s investment portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration of three years or less. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio invests primarily in securities that are rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality).

Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research and analysis of features such as prepayment or call options, maturity, duration and coupon.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities of US issuers.

Read More

RLSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLSDX Category Low Category High RLSDX % Rank
Net Assets 58.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 12 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 57.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 97.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury 23.11%
  2. United States Treasury 20.84%
  3. United States Treasury 13.61%
  4. United States Treasury 13.27%
  5. United States Treasury 8.17%
  6. United States Treasury 5.69%
  7. Bank of America Corp 4.52%
  8. AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 3.24%
  9. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 2.78%
  10. eBay Inc 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSDX % Rank
Bonds 		99.18% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.82% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.23% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLSDX % Rank
US 		99.18% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RLSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RLSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RLSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLSDX Category Low Category High RLSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLSDX Category Low Category High RLSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RLSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

