Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$41.15
$1.81 B
0.00%
$0.00
1.25%
YTD Return
13.4%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$1.81 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.9%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$41.15
$1.81 B
0.00%
$0.00
1.25%
|Period
|RLNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|45.34%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|13.10%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|8.05%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|56.82%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|38.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|16.91%
|2021
|4.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|22.29%
|2020
|1.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|86.27%
|2019
|3.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|80.42%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|80.66%
|Period
|RLNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|45.20%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|12.96%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|6.97%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|65.67%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|63.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|16.91%
|2021
|4.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|22.29%
|2020
|1.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|86.27%
|2019
|3.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|80.42%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|85.89%
|RLNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.81 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|29.97%
|Number of Holdings
|582
|1
|10801
|20.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|146 M
|0
|34.5 B
|53.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.86%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|20.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLNAX % Rank
|Stocks
|116.31%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|0.99%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|32.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|21.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|13.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|23.52%
|Cash
|-16.33%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|97.46%
|RLNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|31.36%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|54.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.80%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|14.22%
|RLNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|5.49%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RLNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|47.27%
|RLNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|60.36%
|RLNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RLNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|48.41%
|RLNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.687
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.692
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.699
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.551
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.962
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2015
7.3
7.3%
Jon Eggins, Senior Director, Head of Global Equity of Russell Investments since November 2013. Mr. Eggins was a Portfolio Manager from March 2011 to November 2013. Jon joined Russell in 2003 as a research associate in the firm’s Sydney office. While there Jon performed a variety of roles including manager research, portfolio management support and capital markets research. These roles spanned multiple asset classes including large and small cap equities, fixed income and real estate investment trusts. Jon wrote several foundational research papers on Russell’s investment proposition, and regularly presented his findings to clients and industry conferences. In 2008 Jon relocated to Russell’s U.S. headquarters as a research analyst. In this role Jon covered U.S. market-oriented equity managers and global tactical asset allocation strategies., which involved researching, interviewing, evaluating and recommending investment managers to consulting clients and Russell portfolio managers. He is a subject matter expert on quantitative equity managers and quantitative techniques for evaluating managers and constructing multi-manager portfolios. Jon remains actively involved with academia, having tutored courses in economics and econometrics at the University of New South Wales. He has worked with academics in Australia, Austria and Switzerland on a series of papers relating to stock-market index construction and investment manager performance evaluation. His research has been published in practitioner and academic journals such as the Journal of Applied Finance. Jon has also lectured in quantitative techniques at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), where he was named the Outstanding Lecturer in a NSW Post-graduate Program at the Annual Practitioner Awards for 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
