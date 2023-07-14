The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio also may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market

countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index currently include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.