8.2%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$111 M
Holdings in Top 10
93.4%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “RiverFront”) seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by strategically investing in, and tactically adjusting allocations to, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that, under normal market conditions, are expected to consist of ETFs sub-advised by RiverFront (“RiverFront ETFs”), as well as unaffiliated ETFs. The Fund also seeks, under normal market conditions, a target asset allocation, on a look-through basis, of 60% to equities and 40% to fixed-income securities, subject to the variations described below. The Fund’s strategic allocation refers to the Sub-Adviser’s long-term, macro-view targeted allocation of asset class exposure that takes into consideration the Fund’s particular investment objective and risk limitations. The Fund’s tactical adjustments refer to the Sub-Adviser’s periodic modifications of the Fund’s allocation in response to prevailing market conditions, to seek to emphasize asset classes that are perceived to have a higher probability of relative outperformance.
The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital appreciation while also seeking to manage risk. The Fund will typically have an allocation to global equities and therefore, investors in this Fund should be able to assume a certain degree of portfolio volatility. Variations of up to 20% in the target asset allocation between equities and fixed income securities are permitted. Therefore, under normal conditions, the equity/fixed income allocation in the Fund may range from 40%/60% to 80%/20% instead of the 60%/40% target. The Fund is expected to invest between 40% and 80% of its assets primarily in ETFs with exposure to a globally diversified basket of equities (which may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets). The balance of the Fund is expected to be invested primarily in various other income-paying ETFs, the assets of which may include corporate debt. The fixed income ETFs included in the portfolio may hold fixed income instruments of any credit quality, including “junk” bonds, and of any duration. RiverFront may tactically depart from the targeted allocations when certain sectors appear to be over- or under-valued. The equity issuers to which the Fund will have exposure may be issuers of any market capitalization.
In making strategic asset allocation decisions for a Fund, RiverFront seeks to identify various equity and other asset classes or market sectors that appear to present attractive relative long-term value and capital growth opportunities over a three- to ten-year period, and to position the Fund’s portfolio across asset classes that offer the optimal combination of risk and long-term return potential. After determining the strategic asset allocation for a Fund, RiverFront applies tactical allocation that incorporates price, economic and earnings momentum, and other variables into the asset allocation decisions. Tactical allocation combines mathematical valuation models with market judgment and technical analysis in making risk-controlled adjustments to the strategic asset allocation in order to take advantage of short-term opportunities.
Certain of the RiverFront ETFs that invest in securities of non-U.S. companies may seek to hedge their currency exposure by entering into currency forward contracts or futures contracts.
Each RiverFront ETF may also invest in common and preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (or REITs), which are companies that invest in real estate, mortgages, and/or construction loans.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund may invest at least 25% of its portfolio holdings in the First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF.
|Period
|RLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|75.56%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|75.56%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|37.46%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|65.58%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|51.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|44.26%
|2021
|5.8%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|16.00%
|2020
|1.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|60.42%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|31.64%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|98.49%
|Period
|RLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|75.24%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|73.48%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|37.02%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|77.74%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|88.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|44.26%
|2021
|5.8%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|16.33%
|2020
|1.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|60.42%
|2019
|3.8%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|31.64%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|98.49%
|RLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|111 M
|963 K
|126 B
|85.08%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|4
|7731
|76.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|80.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.39%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|17.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.35%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|88.57%
|Bonds
|25.31%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|13.33%
|Cash
|9.23%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|9.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.05%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|19.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.84%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|16.19%
|Other
|0.21%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|36.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Technology
|16.52%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|74.60%
|Healthcare
|14.11%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|19.05%
|Financial Services
|13.29%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|85.71%
|Industrials
|12.44%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|16.19%
|Consumer Defense
|8.44%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|13.65%
|Communication Services
|6.63%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|56.83%
|Utilities
|6.57%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|8.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.24%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|83.49%
|Real Estate
|6.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|28.57%
|Basic Materials
|5.52%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|18.10%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|59.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLIIX % Rank
|US
|40.18%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|93.33%
|Non US
|23.17%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|23.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.08%
|Government
|21.82%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|58.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.73%
|Securitized
|9.88%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|46.67%
|Derivative
|1.74%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|27.94%
|Municipal
|0.25%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|36.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLIIX % Rank
|US
|23.30%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|8.25%
|Non US
|2.01%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|44.44%
|RLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|85.48%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|0.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|90.27%
|RLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|398.00%
|57.24%
|RLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.94%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|44.48%
|RLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|34.31%
|RLIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 22, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Scott serves as Lead PM and Director of Operations, RiverShares. Additionally, he serves as a portfolio manager for our mutual fund and Advantage products and leads asset allocation research. He serves on the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to RiverFront, he co-founded and served as Chief Investment Officer of an alternative asset management company that employed a quantitative market-neutral equity approach. He also worked at Analysis Group, a financial and economic consulting firm. He received his BBA from Millsaps College, MBA from the University of Chicago and received his CFA in 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
