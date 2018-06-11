Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Investments. “Fixed Income Investments” include all types of debt and income producing securities and other instruments, including bonds, notes (including structured notes), mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, Eurodollar and Yankee dollar instruments, money market instruments and foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forward contracts. Fixed Income Investments may be issued by US or foreign corporations or entities, including those with business activities located in emerging market countries; US or foreign banks; the US government, its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises; US state and municipal governments; foreign governments and their political subdivisions; and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank).

In managing the Portfolio’s assets, the Investment Manager employs a relative value approach that is driven by its macroeconomic view of global interest rates, yield curves, sector spreads, and currencies, combined with an opportunistic, but disciplined, security selection process. The Investment Manager seeks to enhance the Portfolio’s total return by rotating investments through global bond and credit markets, maintaining or seeking exposure to foreign currencies in the discretion of the Investment Manager. The Investment Manager seeks to identify and exploit market inefficiencies (such as spread relationships between sectors in different countries, and undervalued or overlooked markets and securities) in seeking to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Investment Manager also seeks to identify investment opportunities with asymmetric risk/reward characteristics in seeking to enhance portfolio performance and mitigate risk.

The Portfolio’s currency exposure generally is managed relative to that of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate® Index—Unhedged in US dollar terms, and tactical exposures to non-US dollar currencies are based on the Investment Manager’s fundamental macroeconomic outlook, technical factors and the Investment Manager’s desired market positioning.

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in issuers organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US, securities denominated in a foreign currency or foreign currency forward contracts. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions, countries and currencies, including the United States and the US dollar (but in no less than three different countries or currencies). The Portfolio may invest in securities of issuers with business activities located in emerging market countries or denominated in an emerging market currency.

The Portfolio may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager. There are no restrictions on the Portfolio’s average portfolio maturity or duration or on the maturities of the individual debt and income producing securities and other instruments in which it may invest. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments that are part of its primary investment strategy, such as forward currency contracts, for hedging purposes.