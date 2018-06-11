Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

mutual fund
RLGEX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RLGEX) Primary
RLGEX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RLGEX) Primary
RLGEX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RLGEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

RLGEX | Fund

-

$92.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$92.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio

RLGEX | Fund

-

$92.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

RLGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Equity Select Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of companies that the Investment Manager believes have strong and/or improving financial productivity and are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. In managing the Portfolio, the Investment Manager utilizes a flexible investment approach and engages in bottom-up, fundamental security analysis and selection. The Portfolio may invest in securities across the capitalization spectrum.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in non-US companies. The Investment Manager will allocate the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Portfolio’s investments in non-US companies may include companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

RLGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLGEX Category Low Category High RLGEX % Rank
Net Assets 92.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 68 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 23 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.50%
  2. Alphabet Inc 2.99%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.57%
  4. Johnson Johnson 2.44%
  5. Accenture PLC 2.40%
  6. Wolters Kluwer NV 2.23%
  7. Aon PLC 2.22%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.21%
  9. IQVIA Holdings Inc 2.13%
  10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLGEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLGEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLGEX % Rank
US 		63.53% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		35.83% N/A N/A N/A

RLGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RLGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RLGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLGEX Category Low Category High RLGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLGEX Category Low Category High RLGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RLGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×