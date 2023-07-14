ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “RiverFront”) seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by strategically investing in, and tactically adjusting allocations to, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that, under normal market conditions, are expected to consist of ETFs sub-advised by RiverFront (“RiverFront ETFs”), as well as unaffiliated ETFs. The Fund also seeks, under normal market conditions, a target asset allocation, on a look-through basis, of 60% to equities and 40% to fixed-income securities, subject to the variations described below. The Fund’s strategic allocation refers to the Sub-Adviser’s long-term, macro-view targeted allocation of asset class exposure that takes into consideration the Fund’s particular investment objective and risk limitations. The Fund’s tactical adjustments refer to the Sub-Adviser’s periodic modifications of the Fund’s allocation in response to prevailing market conditions, to seek to emphasize asset classes that are perceived to have a higher probability of relative outperformance.

The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital appreciation while also seeking to manage risk. The Fund will typically have an allocation to global equities and therefore, investors in this Fund should be able to assume a certain degree of portfolio volatility. Variations of up to 20% in the target asset allocation between equities and fixed income securities are permitted. Therefore, under normal conditions, the equity/fixed income allocation in the Fund may range from 40%/60% to 80%/20% instead of the 60%/40% target. The Fund is expected to invest between 40% and 80% of its assets primarily in ETFs with exposure to a globally diversified basket of equities (which may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets). The balance of the Fund is expected to be invested primarily in various other income-paying ETFs, the assets of which may include corporate debt. The fixed income ETFs included in the portfolio may hold fixed income instruments of any credit quality, including “junk” bonds, and of any duration. RiverFront may tactically depart from the targeted allocations when certain sectors appear to be over- or under-valued. The equity issuers to which the Fund will have exposure may be issuers of any market capitalization.

In making strategic asset allocation decisions for a Fund, RiverFront seeks to identify various equity and other asset classes or market sectors that appear to present attractive relative long-term value and capital growth opportunities over a three- to ten-year period, and to position the Fund’s portfolio across asset classes that offer the optimal combination of risk and long-term return potential. After determining the strategic asset allocation for a Fund, RiverFront applies tactical allocation that incorporates price, economic and earnings momentum, and other variables into the asset allocation decisions. Tactical allocation combines mathematical valuation models with market judgment and technical analysis in making risk-controlled adjustments to the strategic asset allocation in order to take advantage of short-term opportunities.

Certain of the RiverFront ETFs that invest in securities of non-U.S. companies may seek to hedge their currency exposure by entering into currency forward contracts or futures contracts.

Each RiverFront ETF may also invest in common and preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (or REITs), which are companies that invest in real estate, mortgages, and/or construction loans.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund may invest at least 25% of its portfolio holdings in the First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF.