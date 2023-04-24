The Portfolio invests primarily in debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, government agencies or supranational bodies or companies or other private-sector entities, including fixed and/or floating rate investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, commercial paper, collateralized debt obligations, short- and medium-term obligations and other fixed-income obligations, and may invest in money market instruments such as certificates of deposit. The securities in which the Portfolio invests may be denominated in the US dollar, the Canadian dollar, the Euro, the Japanese yen, the Pound Sterling, or the local currency of the issuer.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include all countries not represented by the MSCI World Index. The Portfolio currently intends to focus its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets among countries and regions may vary from time to time based on the Investment Manager’s judgment and its analysis of market conditions.

The Portfolio may invest without limitation in securities rated below investment grade (e.g., lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings) (“junk bonds”) or securities that are unrated. Additionally, the Portfolio is not restricted to investments in securities of any particular maturity or duration. Duration is an estimate of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income security to a change in interest rates. Generally, the longer the duration, the higher the expected volatility. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose 1%. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell 1%.

The Portfolio may enter into futures contracts on US Treasury securities to seek to hedge the Portfolio’s exposure to the risk of rising interest rates on US Treasury securities embedded in the Portfolio’s emerging market debt securities (to a greater or lesser degree, depending on the currency in which the debt security is denominated). Similarly, the Portfolio also may enter into futures contracts on US Treasury securities in combination with a credit default swap that provides exposure to emerging markets debt securities, baskets of securities or indices.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to enter into forward currency contracts and credit default swaps, for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns.

The Portfolio is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers, when compared to a diversified fund.