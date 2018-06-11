Home
RLEBX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard Emerging Markets Strategic Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(RLEBX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$41.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RLEBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Emerging Markets Strategic Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries and that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies of any size, and the market capitalizations of companies in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions. The Investment Manager seeks to opportunistically invest in companies with strong and/or improving financial productivity at attractive valuations. The Investment Manager focuses on a company’s ability to sustain “value creation” against current and future valuations. Criteria includes return on invested capital and return on equity as well as valuation relative to history, peer group, country, sector and economic potential. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.

Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

RLEBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLEBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLEBX Category Low Category High RLEBX % Rank
Net Assets 41.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 66 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 29.87% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.70%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd 4.01%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd 3.45%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.01%
  5. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2.71%
  6. Petroleo Brasileiro SA 2.70%
  7. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd 2.47%
  8. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd 2.45%
  9. SK Hynix Inc 2.20%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLEBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.40% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLEBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLEBX % Rank
Non US 		80.39% N/A N/A N/A
US 		17.71% N/A N/A N/A

RLEBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RLEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RLEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLEBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLEBX Category Low Category High RLEBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLEBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLEBX Category Low Category High RLEBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLEBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RLEBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

