YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$41.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.9%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in emerging market countries and that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies of any size, and the market capitalizations of companies in which the Portfolio invests may vary with market conditions. The Investment Manager seeks to opportunistically invest in companies with strong and/or improving financial productivity at attractive valuations. The Investment Manager focuses on a company’s ability to sustain “value creation” against current and future valuations. Criteria includes return on invested capital and return on equity as well as valuation relative to history, peer group, country, sector and economic potential. Implementation of the Portfolio’s investment strategy may, during certain periods, result in the investment of a significant portion of the Portfolio’s assets in a particular market sector.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries. In addition to common stocks, such equity securities also may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts.
Emerging market countries include all countries represented by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which currently includes: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|RLEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
* Annualized
|Period
|RLEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|RLEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
* Annualized
|Period
|RLEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|RLEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|66
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.87%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|1.40%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.50%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Non US
|80.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|US
|17.71%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|RLEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLEBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
