Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Opportunistic Strategies Portfolio

RLCPX | Fund

-

$55.5 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$55.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RLCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Opportunistic Strategies Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Portfolio utilizes an asset allocation strategy to invest in a global portfolio of uncorrelated assets that can include exposure, through underlying vehicles, to stocks, bonds, commodities and other investments.

The Portfolio invests primarily in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy, as well as actively managed closed-end management investment companies (“closed-end funds”, and, together with ETFs, “Underlying Funds”). ETFs in which the Portfolio may invest include both ETFs designed to correlate directly with an index and ETFs designed to correlate inversely with an index and may include actively-managed ETFs. The Portfolio, through Underlying Funds in which it invests, may invest in non-US companies (including those in emerging markets), and the Portfolio also may invest directly in equity and debt securities in addition to its investments in Underlying Funds. The Portfolio’s investment portfolio is concentrated in a relatively small number of holdings (generally 10 to 30). Investors can invest directly in Underlying Funds and do not need to invest in Underlying Funds through mutual funds or separately managed accounts.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into equity, total return and currency swap agreements; futures contracts and options on futures contracts (including with respect to index and commodities); and forward currency contracts; and (2) write put and covered call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for purchasing an Underlying Fund.

The Portfolio may, but is not required to, effect short sales of securities. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the Portfolio does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) at a later date and at a lower price and profiting from the price decline. Similarly, when taking short positions with respect to securities through investments in derivative instruments, the Investment Manager is expecting the value of such securities to fall during the period of the Portfolio’s investment exposure.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified, investment portfolios.

RLCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RLCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLCPX Category Low Category High RLCPX % Rank
Net Assets 55.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 24 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 38.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 68.61% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund 12.50%
  2. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 10.80%
  3. State Street Global Advisors 10.62%
  4. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund 7.33%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF 6.79%
  6. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF 5.16%
  7. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 4.81%
  8. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF 3.59%
  9. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF 3.53%
  10. Vanguard SP 500 Value ETF 3.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCPX % Rank
Stocks 		89.75% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		10.62% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.25% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCPX % Rank
US 		89.75% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RLCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RLCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RLCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLCPX Category Low Category High RLCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLCPX Category Low Category High RLCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

RLCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

