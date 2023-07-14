Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by corporations or other non-governmental issuers similar to corporations, which securities are tied economically to the US. The Portfolio typically invests a substantial portion of its assets, and may invest up to 100% of its assets, in securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and as low as C or Ca by S&P or Moody’s, respectively, or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager (“junk bonds”); however, the Portfolio focuses such investments in below investment grade securities that may be considered “better quality” (i.e., rated B1 or higher by Moody’s, B+ or higher by S&P or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager). The Portfolio may invest in dollar-denominated securities of non-US companies, including, to a limited extent, in emerging market companies.

Although the Portfolio may invest in fixed-income securities without regard to their maturity, the Portfolio’s average weighted maturity is expected to range between two and ten years.

Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research, prepayment or call options, maturity, duration, coupon, currency and country risks. The Portfolio is constructed using a bottom-up discipline in which the Investment Manager follows a systematic process to seek out undervalued opportunities within each sector.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities as described above and need not be tied economically to the US.