Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.3%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
53.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
30.1%
Net Assets
$282 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by corporations or other non-governmental issuers similar to corporations, which securities are tied economically to the US. The Portfolio typically invests a substantial portion of its assets, and may invest up to 100% of its assets, in securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and as low as C or Ca by S&P or Moody’s, respectively, or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager (“junk bonds”); however, the Portfolio focuses such investments in below investment grade securities that may be considered “better quality” (i.e., rated B1 or higher by Moody’s, B+ or higher by S&P or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager). The Portfolio may invest in dollar-denominated securities of non-US companies, including, to a limited extent, in emerging market companies.
Although the Portfolio may invest in fixed-income securities without regard to their maturity, the Portfolio’s average weighted maturity is expected to range between two and ten years.
Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research, prepayment or call options, maturity, duration, coupon, currency and country risks. The Portfolio is constructed using a bottom-up discipline in which the Investment Manager follows a systematic process to seek out undervalued opportunities within each sector.
The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities as described above and need not be tied economically to the US.
|Period
|RLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|61.83%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|74.53%
|3 Yr
|53.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|1.98%
|5 Yr
|30.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|0.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|82.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|26.94%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|83.76%
|2020
|59.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|1.09%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|46.22%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|21.37%
|RLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|282 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|61.76%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|2736
|79.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.1 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|54.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.25%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|22.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLCIX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.00%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|33.29%
|Cash
|3.35%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|45.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|67.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|72.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|46.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|37.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLCIX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.24%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|37.37%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.35%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|51.08%
|Securitized
|0.41%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|27.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|27.99%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|10.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|35.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLCIX % Rank
|US
|87.47%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|11.67%
|Non US
|8.53%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|82.28%
|RLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|75.97%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|47.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|3.56%
|RLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|73.47%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|6.72%
|RLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.46%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|83.52%
|RLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.66%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|81.50%
|RLCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.069
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.074
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Joe Ramos is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Joe was the Chief Investment Officer of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Previously, Joe was a member at E.H. Capital Group, LLC, a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management, a First Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Lehman Management Co., and a Senior Analyst in the Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb Fixed Income Research Department. He has a BS from New York University. Joe Ramos is a member of the CFA Institute, the NYSSA and the Economic Club of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Jeffrey Clarke, CFA, a Senior Vice President of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Fixed Income team. Mr. Clarke primarily focuses on investment opportunities in the US Taxable markets, specializing in US Corporate High Yield credits. He began working in the investment field in 1999. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Jeffrey was a High Yield Research Analyst and Funds Administrator with OFFITBANK, and was also previously with the Bank of New York. He has an MBA from New York University and a BA in Business Administration from Hofstra University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
