Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

53.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

30.1%

Net Assets

$282 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RLCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 53.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 30.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard US Corporate Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eulogio (Joe) Ramos

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by corporations or other non-governmental issuers similar to corporations, which securities are tied economically to the US. The Portfolio typically invests a substantial portion of its assets, and may invest up to 100% of its assets, in securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and as low as C or Ca by S&P or Moody’s, respectively, or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager (“junk bonds”); however, the Portfolio focuses such investments in below investment grade securities that may be considered “better quality” (i.e., rated B1 or higher by Moody’s, B+ or higher by S&P or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Investment Manager). The Portfolio may invest in dollar-denominated securities of non-US companies, including, to a limited extent, in emerging market companies.

Although the Portfolio may invest in fixed-income securities without regard to their maturity, the Portfolio’s average weighted maturity is expected to range between two and ten years.

Securities are evaluated based on their fundamental and structural characteristics. Valuation analysis is tailored to the specific asset class, but may include credit research, prepayment or call options, maturity, duration, coupon, currency and country risks. The Portfolio is constructed using a bottom-up discipline in which the Investment Manager follows a systematic process to seek out undervalued opportunities within each sector.

The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities which need not be fixed-income securities as described above and need not be tied economically to the US.

Read More

RLCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.1% 10.3% 61.83%
1 Yr 0.4% -9.9% 18.7% 74.53%
3 Yr 53.7%* -11.1% 72.2% 1.98%
5 Yr 30.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 0.65%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 82.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -33.4% 3.6% 26.94%
2021 -0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 83.76%
2020 59.1% -8.4% 70.9% 1.09%
2019 2.0% -1.1% 5.1% 46.22%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.1% 21.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -14.3% 7.8% 57.04%
1 Yr 0.4% -18.1% 22.2% 68.93%
3 Yr 53.7%* -11.1% 72.2% 2.00%
5 Yr 30.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 0.67%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 78.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -33.4% 3.6% 27.09%
2021 -0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 83.61%
2020 59.1% -8.4% 70.9% 1.09%
2019 2.0% -1.0% 5.1% 49.11%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.2% 34.87%

NAV & Total Return History

RLCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLCIX Category Low Category High RLCIX % Rank
Net Assets 282 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 61.76%
Number of Holdings 189 2 2736 79.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.1 M -492 M 2.55 B 54.90%
Weighting of Top 10 17.25% 3.0% 100.0% 22.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 3.29%
  2. Kraft Heinz Foods Company 4.25% 0.85%
  3. KFC Holding Co., Pizza Hut Holdings, LLC Taco Bell of America LLC 5.25% 0.82%
  4. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 4.55% 0.80%
  5. Outfront Media Capital LLC / Outfront Media Capital Corp 5% 0.79%
  6. Equinix, Inc. 5.38% 0.78%
  7. T-Mobile USA, Inc. 6.5% 0.76%
  8. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc 5% 0.76%
  9. Hologic Inc 4.62% 0.75%
  10. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 4.62% 0.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.00% 0.00% 154.38% 33.29%
Cash 		3.35% -52.00% 100.00% 45.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.65% 0.00% 17.89% 67.29%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 72.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 46.11%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 37.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCIX % Rank
Corporate 		96.24% 0.00% 129.69% 37.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.35% 0.00% 99.98% 51.08%
Securitized 		0.41% 0.00% 97.24% 27.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 27.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 10.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 35.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLCIX % Rank
US 		87.47% 0.00% 150.64% 11.67%
Non US 		8.53% 0.00% 118.12% 82.28%

RLCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 75.97%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 47.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 3.56%

Sales Fees

RLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 73.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 1.00% 255.00% 6.72%

RLCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLCIX Category Low Category High RLCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.46% 0.00% 37.22% 83.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLCIX Category Low Category High RLCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.66% -2.39% 14.30% 81.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RLCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eulogio (Joe) Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Joe Ramos is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the U.S. Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Joe was the Chief Investment Officer of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Previously, Joe was a member at E.H. Capital Group, LLC, a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management, a First Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Lehman Management Co., and a Senior Analyst in the Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb Fixed Income Research Department. He has a BS from New York University. Joe Ramos is a member of the CFA Institute, the NYSSA and the Economic Club of New York.

Jeffrey Clarke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Jeffrey Clarke, CFA, a Senior Vice President of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s US Fixed Income team. Mr. Clarke primarily focuses on investment opportunities in the US Taxable markets, specializing in US Corporate High Yield credits. He began working in the investment field in 1999. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Jeffrey was a High Yield Research Analyst and Funds Administrator with OFFITBANK, and was also previously with the Bank of New York. He has an MBA from New York University and a BA in Business Administration from Hofstra University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

