The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in small capitalization equity securities economically tied to the U.S. The Fund invests principally in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies, some of which are also considered micro capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines small capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the Russell 2000 ® Index or within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 ® Index. The Fund may employ long-short equity strategies pursuant to which it sells securities short.

Russell Investment Management, LLC ( “ RIM ” ) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-style (e.g., growth, value, market-oriented, defensive and/or dynamic) and multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time, including not allocating Fund assets to one or more money manager strategies. The Fund employs discretionary and non-discretionary money managers. The Fund's

discretionary money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. The Fund's non-discretionary money managers provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. RIM manages Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the portion of Fund assets for which the Fund's non-discretionary money managers provide model portfolios and the Fund's cash balances. The Fund usually, but not always, pursues a strategy to be fully invested by exposing all or a portion of its cash to the performance of appropriate markets by purchasing equity securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts.