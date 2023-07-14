Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
23.8%
1 yr return
33.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$428 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.8%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Latin American companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Under normal conditions, at least four countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. The fund expects to primarily invest in the equity securities of companies located (or with primary operations) in Latin America. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Primary Emphasis: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.
·Others: Belize, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Venezuela.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may make substantial investments in banks and financial companies in various Latin American countries. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|RLAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|10.9%
|42.4%
|27.27%
|1 Yr
|33.5%
|17.2%
|39.1%
|31.82%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|1.9%
|16.3%
|66.67%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.4%
|10.5%
|73.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|3.6%
|42.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.4%
|-14.4%
|12.1%
|63.64%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-12.2%
|-1.3%
|100.00%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-7.7%
|0.3%
|23.81%
|2019
|3.4%
|3.3%
|11.8%
|90.00%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-2.6%
|-0.4%
|66.67%
|Period
|RLAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|10.6%
|26.3%
|18.18%
|1 Yr
|33.5%
|-20.3%
|34.2%
|13.64%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-3.7%
|8.7%
|33.33%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.2%
|7.5%
|82.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|2.1%
|42.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.4%
|-14.4%
|12.1%
|63.64%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-12.2%
|-1.3%
|100.00%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-7.7%
|0.3%
|23.81%
|2019
|3.4%
|3.3%
|11.8%
|90.00%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-2.5%
|-0.4%
|77.78%
|RLAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|428 M
|5.9 M
|5.27 B
|18.18%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|26
|171
|27.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|219 M
|2.94 M
|3.61 B
|22.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.78%
|25.4%
|60.4%
|54.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.46%
|80.70%
|100.00%
|86.36%
|Cash
|4.55%
|-0.03%
|14.93%
|13.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|27.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|18.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.37%
|13.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|35.31%
|5.70%
|35.31%
|9.09%
|Consumer Defense
|13.34%
|6.76%
|16.72%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.85%
|0.00%
|17.94%
|18.18%
|Industrials
|9.64%
|2.78%
|17.03%
|40.91%
|Healthcare
|7.43%
|1.37%
|22.01%
|36.36%
|Basic Materials
|6.29%
|6.29%
|30.27%
|95.45%
|Technology
|5.06%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|9.09%
|Energy
|5.06%
|3.95%
|17.38%
|90.91%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|9.45%
|36.36%
|Communication Services
|1.69%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|59.09%
|Utilities
|0.56%
|0.56%
|24.83%
|95.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.29%
|74.45%
|99.74%
|86.36%
|US
|3.17%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|13.64%
|RLAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.19%
|2.77%
|45.45%
|Management Fee
|1.03%
|0.19%
|1.10%
|90.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|N/A
|RLAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RLAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.70%
|17.00%
|115.00%
|30.00%
|RLAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.21%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|72.73%
|RLAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RLAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-0.05%
|8.87%
|63.64%
|RLAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.681
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.030
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Verena Wachnitz has been chairman of the committee T. Rowe Price since 2014. During the past five years, she has served as an equity research analyst covering Latin America and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2003, she was an investment analyst with Centro de Estudios de Transporte e Infraestructura. Verena earned a B.A. in economics and a master's degree in finance from Universidad de San Andres. She is fluent in Spanish, German, Portuguese and English. She also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Her investment experience dates from 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|2.04
|8.17
|5.41
|6.63
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...