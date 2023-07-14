The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Latin American companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Under normal conditions, at least four countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. The fund expects to primarily invest in the equity securities of companies located (or with primary operations) in Latin America. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

·Others: Belize, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Venezuela.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may make substantial investments in banks and financial companies in various Latin American countries. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.