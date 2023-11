Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. small capitalization companies. A “US company” is defined as any company that is organized in or has substantial business activities in the United States of America ( i.e., securities of issuers that during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of its revenue or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the U.S. or that have at least 50% of its assets in the U.S.). The Adviser considers its investable universe to be any company within or outside the Russell 2000 ® Index (the “Benchmark”). As of April 28, 2023, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 ® Index was approximately $159.5 million to $6.0 billion, which may increase or decrease at any time. With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Adviser may invest in companies with market capitalizations below or above the Russell 2000 ® Index where it determines the opportunity is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund is not required to dispose of companies whose market capitalizations exceed the high end of the range, and may add to positions in portfolio companies that exhibit continued growth and other characteristics consistent with the Fund’s investment objective regardless of market capitalization. The Fund may add to positions that exceed the Russell 2000 ® Index so long as 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in small capitalization companies at the time. The Adviser employs a long-term investment philosophy rooted in fundamental, bottom-up research and analysis to identify companies for the portfolio. When selecting a security for the portfolio, the Adviser generally looks for one or more of the following characteristics:

• Potential competitive advantages

• Opportunity to grow earnings, revenue and/or cash flow

• Management team quality

• Balance sheet strength

• Attractive valuation relative to intrinsic value and/or peers

Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and REITs. The Fund has the ability to invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies, including ADRs and GDRs. The Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio with a relatively small number of securities (typically 35 to 45 names) of smaller market cap companies where the potential growth in revenue and earnings can be

bought at an attractive price relative to their growth rate and to their peer group. The Fund’s objective is to hold these companies through their growth stages. The Adviser’s process for selling or trimming a portfolio holding generally considers one or more of the following factors:

• Change to the investment thesis

• Change to the company’s fundamental positioning such as a shift in competitive advantages, growth prospects, management team, financial condition and/or valuation

• Market capitalization increases (typically above US $5 billion or the upper end of the Benchmark’s market capitalization)