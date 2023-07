Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of public companies offering climate change mitigation or adaptation products and services. The Adviser typically considers a company to be focused on climate mitigation or adaptation solutions where it generates revenue (as further detailed below) by delivering products or services related to water infrastructure and technologies, waste management and technologies, energy efficiency, food, agriculture and forestry, renewable and alternative energy, healthcare, pollution control, and/or climate support systems (the “Climate Solution Activities”). The Fund may invest in companies operating in any industry or sector. However, due to its focus on Climate Solution Activities, the Fund is expected to have more meaningful exposure to companies operating in the Industrial sector, and to a lesser extent, to companies operating in the Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, traditional Energy, and Financials sectors.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, and interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) which engage in Climate Solution Activities. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities, and these investments will count for the purpose of meeting the requirement that 80% of the Fund’s net assets be invested in equity securities of public companies offering climate change mitigation or adaptation products and services. The Fund may invest in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies (including issuers domiciled in emerging markets or less developed countries) with market capitalizations of any size. The Fund’s investments in common stocks of foreign companies may include depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund invests a portion of its assets in securities that are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, so the Fund may buy and sell foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. The Fund does not currently expect to hedge against currency risks, although the Fund retains the discretion to engage in such hedging strategies if the Adviser determines that it may be advantageous to do so.

Ideas for potential investments are sourced by the Adviser utilizing internal and external research, including from relationships with climate focused organizations and industry collaborations such as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other non-profit organizations. The Adviser employs a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach to build an actively managed portfolio of public companies engaging

in Climate Solution Activities across key environmental themes such as water infrastructure & technology, waste management & technologies, renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution control, climate support services, healthcare mitigation, and food & agriculture. Companies considered for the Fund’s portfolio will derive material revenue (50% or greater) from Climate Solution Activities or which have a lower level of revenue exposure (generally at least 20%) with the potential to grow the revenue associated with Climate Solution Activities.