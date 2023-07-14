Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$510 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies located (or with primary operations) in Japan. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Japanese companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size and expects to make its investments across a wide range of Japanese industries and companies. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for industry sectors within the country, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|RJAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|92.50%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.6%
|30.0%
|92.50%
|3 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-9.2%
|22.1%
|94.29%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-6.8%
|10.5%
|87.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|9.6%
|42.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|RJAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|89.19%
|2021
|-8.2%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|100.00%
|2020
|9.5%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|3.03%
|2019
|5.6%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|3.13%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|70.00%
|RJAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RJAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|510 M
|3.2 M
|13.1 B
|40.00%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|29
|1791
|72.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|267 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|27.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.59%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RJAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|80.00%
|Cash
|2.20%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|27.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|75.00%
|RJAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.09%
|3.01%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.09%
|0.90%
|70.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.20%
|N/A
|RJAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RJAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RJAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.90%
|2.95%
|70.30%
|68.57%
|RJAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RJAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|80.00%
|RJAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RJAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RJAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|67.50%
|RJAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2013
8.43
8.4%
Archibald Ciganer has been chairman of the committe at T.Rowe Price since 2013. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 1999. He has 14 years of investment experience, including 13 years in the Japanese equity market. He is a Tokyo based equity research analyst covering the telecom, transportation, utility, media and consumer sectors. Before joining T. Rowe Price, Archibald worked for BNP Paribas in Japan as a credit analyst, as an associate in the Investment Banking department, and as a vice president in Mergers and Acquisitions, where he handled a number of cross-border transactions for blue chip Japanese and foreign corporations. He graduated from Paris Institute of Political Studies with a degree in finance and accounting, and also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is fluent in Japanese, English, and French. Based in Tokyo, Archibald brings considerable local knowledge and background to this role with 14 years of investment experience, including 13 years in the Japanese equity market. As a member of the Japanese equity research team since joining T. Rowe Price in 2007, he has worked closely with Campbell. Throughout his tenure as an analyst covering the telecom, transportation, utility, media, and consumer sectors, he has been an important contributor to the Japan Fund and related strategies. As of 30 September 2013, he covered 11 names and 20% of the fund by market capitalization. Archibald is a well-respected member of the team and is also fluent in Japanese.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
