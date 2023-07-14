Home
Trending ETFs

RJAIX (Mutual Fund)

RJAIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund

RJAIX | Fund

$12.28

$510 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$510 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund

RJAIX | Fund

$12.28

$510 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

RJAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Japan Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Archibald Ciganer

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies located (or with primary operations) in Japan. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Japanese companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size and expects to make its investments across a wide range of Japanese industries and companies. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for industry sectors within the country, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

RJAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RJAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -13.4% 25.3% 92.50%
1 Yr 5.0% -16.6% 30.0% 92.50%
3 Yr -8.5%* -9.2% 22.1% 94.29%
5 Yr -4.8%* -6.8% 10.5% 87.88%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 9.6% 42.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RJAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -32.8% 6.0% 89.19%
2021 -8.2% -8.2% 8.6% 100.00%
2020 9.5% -1.1% 9.5% 3.03%
2019 5.6% 1.9% 5.6% 3.13%
2018 -3.9% -5.8% -1.3% 70.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RJAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -14.0% 17.2% 57.50%
1 Yr 5.0% -17.4% 21.3% 60.00%
3 Yr -8.5%* -9.2% 13.8% 94.29%
5 Yr -4.8%* -6.7% 7.7% 86.21%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 12.2% 42.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RJAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -32.8% 6.0% 89.19%
2021 -8.2% -8.2% 8.6% 100.00%
2020 9.5% -1.1% 9.5% 3.03%
2019 5.6% 1.9% 5.6% 3.13%
2018 -3.9% -5.8% -1.3% 70.00%

NAV & Total Return History

RJAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RJAIX Category Low Category High RJAIX % Rank
Net Assets 510 M 3.2 M 13.1 B 40.00%
Number of Holdings 67 29 1791 72.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M 421 K 2.3 B 27.50%
Weighting of Top 10 38.59% 3.5% 60.4% 20.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RJAIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 91.78% 100.00% 80.00%
Cash 		2.20% -0.01% 8.22% 27.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 75.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 75.00%

RJAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RJAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.09% 3.01% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.09% 0.90% 70.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 35.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

RJAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RJAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RJAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.90% 2.95% 70.30% 68.57%

RJAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RJAIX Category Low Category High RJAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 80.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RJAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RJAIX Category Low Category High RJAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -0.63% 2.58% 67.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RJAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RJAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Archibald Ciganer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2013

8.43

8.4%

Archibald Ciganer has been chairman of the committe at T.Rowe Price since 2013. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 1999. He has 14 years of investment experience, including 13 years in the Japanese equity market. He is a Tokyo based equity research analyst covering the telecom, transportation, utility, media and consumer sectors. Before joining T. Rowe Price, Archibald worked for BNP Paribas in Japan as a credit analyst, as an associate in the Investment Banking department, and as a vice president in Mergers and Acquisitions, where he handled a number of cross-border transactions for blue chip Japanese and foreign corporations. He graduated from Paris Institute of Political Studies with a degree in finance and accounting, and also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is fluent in Japanese, English, and French. Based in Tokyo, Archibald brings considerable local knowledge and background to this role with 14 years of investment experience, including 13 years in the Japanese equity market. As a member of the Japanese equity research team since joining T. Rowe Price in 2007, he has worked closely with Campbell. Throughout his tenure as an analyst covering the telecom, transportation, utility, media, and consumer sectors, he has been an important contributor to the Japan Fund and related strategies. As of 30 September 2013, he covered 11 names and 20% of the fund by market capitalization. Archibald is a well-respected member of the team and is also fluent in Japanese.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

