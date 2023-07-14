Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$22.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RIVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    River Oak Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Associates
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Stimpson

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with small market capitalization, or small cap companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser chooses stocks of companies which it believes have above-average growth potential at attractive prices. The Fund will generally hold between 30 and 40 common stocks. The Adviser considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase below $5 billion or those with market capitalizations similar in size or range to the benchmark index at the time of purchase.

The Adviser utilizes a combined approach of “top-down” analysis and “bottom-up” stock selection. The “top-down” approach takes into consideration such factors as long-term economic, demographic and geopolitical themes. These include such macroeconomic factors as interest rates, inflation, the regulatory environment and the global competitive landscape. As a result of the “top- down” analysis, the Adviser identifies sectors, industries and companies which it believes should benefit from the overall themes that the Adviser has observed. As part of its “bottom-up” stock selection, the Adviser then looks for individual companies with earnings growth potential that should exceed the earnings growth rate of the overall market over the long-term, and that may not be fully recognized by the market at large. In determining whether a particular company is suitable for investment, the Adviser focuses on a number of different attributes including the company’s specific market expertise or dominance, its competitive durability and pricing power, solid fundamentals, strong and ethical management, apparent commitment to shareholder interests and reasonable valuations in the context of projected growth rates. The Adviser’s investment strategy often involves overweighting the Fund’s position in the sectors and industries which it believes hold the most growth potential relative to the weightings such sectors and industries represent in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, but may, to a lesser extent, invest in equity REITs, common stocks of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser may sell a security if the reason for its original purchase changes or when it believes better opportunities are available among similar companies.

Read More

RIVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -14.5% 140.9% 87.78%
1 Yr 12.0% -34.7% 196.6% 28.76%
3 Yr 5.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 57.02%
5 Yr -2.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 47.63%
10 Yr 0.1%* -11.7% 15.3% 48.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -59.3% 118.2% 11.73%
2021 3.2% -17.3% 18.6% 59.86%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 12.66%
2018 -5.9% -20.0% 0.2% 73.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -17.6% 140.9% 82.17%
1 Yr 12.0% -34.7% 196.6% 25.72%
3 Yr 5.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 56.41%
5 Yr -2.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 52.73%
10 Yr 0.1%* -9.1% 15.3% 78.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -59.3% 118.2% 11.73%
2021 3.2% -17.3% 18.6% 59.86%
2020 4.1% -21.2% 28.2% 39.32%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 12.66%
2018 -5.9% -19.9% 0.2% 81.29%

NAV & Total Return History

RIVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIVSX Category Low Category High RIVSX % Rank
Net Assets 22.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 95.46%
Number of Holdings 38 2 2519 95.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 87.54%
Weighting of Top 10 43.13% 2.8% 101.7% 3.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  2. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  3. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  4. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  5. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  6. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  7. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  8. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  9. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%
  10. Prime 0.15 4/1/22 10.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVSX % Rank
Stocks 		89.25% 25.32% 100.32% 97.64%
Cash 		10.75% -79.10% 74.68% 2.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 83.50%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 81.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 82.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 82.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVSX % Rank
Technology 		42.19% 0.00% 54.70% 0.51%
Industrials 		18.93% 2.46% 37.42% 28.74%
Financial Services 		15.38% 0.00% 35.52% 52.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.37% 0.99% 47.79% 50.68%
Consumer Defense 		7.75% 0.00% 18.87% 7.14%
Healthcare 		3.42% 0.00% 26.53% 98.13%
Communication Services 		0.96% 0.00% 14.85% 87.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 97.96%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 99.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 99.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVSX % Rank
US 		79.83% 24.89% 100.00% 96.97%
Non US 		9.42% 0.00% 36.31% 4.55%

RIVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.01% 13.16% 36.01%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 49.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 38.16%

Sales Fees

RIVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 1.00% 314.00% 27.36%

RIVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIVSX Category Low Category High RIVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 38.20% 85.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIVSX Category Low Category High RIVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -2.40% 2.49% 84.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2005

16.93

16.9%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

James Oelschlager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

James D. Oelschlager serves as Co-Chief Investment Officer of Oak Associates ltd. He previously served as the President and CIO of Oak Associates and its predecessor from 1985-2019. Prior to founding Oak Associates in 1985, Mr. Oelschlager served as Director of Pension Investments/Assistant Treasurer for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. He has been with the investment industry since 1970.

Jeffery Travis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Mr. Travis has more than 21 years of investment experience. He re-joined Oak Associates in 2019. Prior to re-joining Oak, Mr. Travis was a Principal and Senior Analyst at Winslow Asset Management, Director of Research at Broadleaf Partners and was a Portfolio Manager with Oak Associates, part of which he also served as Portfolio Manager for Black Oak Emerging Technology and Red Oak Technology Select Funds. Mr. Travis holds a BA in Economics from Denison University, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

