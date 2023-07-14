Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
27.0%
1 yr return
23.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
Net Assets
$211 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are primarily comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of securities typically spread across many economic sectors, although from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors such as the industrials and/or information technology sector. The Fund’s advisor seeks to diversify the Fund’s exposure to earnings catalysts (e.g. consumer spending, U.S. healthcare reimbursement and energy pricing) rather than limit the Fund’s exposure to individual market sectors. In addition, the Fund’s advisor, Riverbridge Partners, LLC (the “Advisor” or “Riverbridge”), seeks to invest Fund assets in equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes are transformational and ethical (i.e., companies that position themselves for sustainable market leadership, long-term growth, and capital appreciation), while demonstrating environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance best practices.
The Advisor believes that earnings power determines the value of a franchise. The Advisor focuses on companies that it views as building their earnings power and building their intrinsic, or actual, values over long periods of time. The Advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify high quality growth companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain strong secular earnings growth, regardless of overall economic conditions.
|Period
|RIVBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|55.67%
|1 Yr
|23.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|20.66%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|36.98%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|16.82%
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|15.31%
* Annualized
|RIVBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIVBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|211 M
|189 K
|222 B
|76.88%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|3509
|70.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|81.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.44%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|84.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIVBX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.80%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|63.28%
|Cash
|1.79%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|42.54%
|Other
|0.40%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|9.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|76.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|76.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|75.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIVBX % Rank
|Technology
|35.84%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|49.43%
|Healthcare
|24.22%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|2.05%
|Industrials
|10.84%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.01%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|86.15%
|Communication Services
|7.02%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|79.43%
|Financial Services
|4.99%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|86.07%
|Real Estate
|2.96%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|16.80%
|Consumer Defense
|2.69%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|64.59%
|Basic Materials
|1.42%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|42.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|82.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|89.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIVBX % Rank
|US
|95.45%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|44.59%
|Non US
|2.35%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|56.64%
|RIVBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|45.91%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|58.39%
|RIVBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RIVBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|95.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RIVBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|18.72%
|RIVBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIVBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|78.87%
|RIVBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RIVBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIVBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|62.90%
|RIVBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mark Thompson co-founded Riverbridge in 1987 to pursue his passionate belief in long-term investing. As Chief Manager, Mark is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. He is also Chairman of the Riverbridge Board of Governors. Mark serves as the Chief Investment Officer, where he is responsible for coordinating the efforts of the Investment Team and overall portfolio compliance to Riverbridge investment disciplines. Prior to founding Riverbridge, Mark spent several years at IDS Financial Corp. where he performed investment research and was an associate portfolio manager of the IDS New Dimensions Fund. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science in Business degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Mark is also a member of the Board of Directors of Wiland Direct, Inc., TreeHouse, Opportunity International Nicaragua, and Pulse Outreach, as well as a Trustee of the LoCorr mutual funds and the Board of Investment – Converge Retirement Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Rick Moulton joined Riverbridge Partners in 1991. As a member of the Investment Team, Rick is responsible for portfolio management and security selection. He is a member of the Management Committee, which is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. Rick also is responsible for client servicing and marketing efforts of the firm. Rick has over 31 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Riverbridge Partners, he worked for Dain Bosworth, Inc. as an IRA/Margin generalist. Rick earned his Bachelor of Science in Business degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Rick is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. As a sports enthusiast, Rick enjoys cheering on his “beloved” Minnesota Vikings.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Ross Johnson joined Riverbridge in 2010. As a lead portfolio manager, Ross is responsible for portfolio construction, security selection, and conducting company and industry research across all industry sectors. He is also a member of the management team at Riverbridge, which is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. Prior to joining Riverbridge, Ross spent three years with Boston Scientific as a manufacturing operations supervisor and a financial analyst, and began his career working for the Rosemount Division of Emerson Process Management as an engineer. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of North Dakota and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. Ross is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Ross is adventurous and spends a lot of time exploring outdoors, whether it be practicing his landscaping, golfing or fishing skills or enjoying a new hobby.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
