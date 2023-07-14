Home
Riverbridge Growth Fund

RIVBX | Fund

$28.90

$211 M

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.0%

1 yr return

23.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

Net Assets

$211 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Riverbridge Growth Fund

RIVBX | Fund

$28.90

$211 M

0.00%

1.00%

RIVBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Riverbridge Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Riverbridge
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Thompson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities are primarily comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of securities typically spread across many economic sectors, although from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors such as the industrials and/or information technology sector. The Fund’s advisor seeks to diversify the Fund’s exposure to earnings catalysts (e.g. consumer spending, U.S. healthcare reimbursement and energy pricing) rather than limit the Fund’s exposure to individual market sectors. In addition, the Fund’s advisor, Riverbridge Partners, LLC (the “Advisor” or “Riverbridge”), seeks to invest Fund assets in equity securities of companies that the Advisor believes are transformational and ethical (i.e., companies that position themselves for sustainable market leadership, long-term growth, and capital appreciation), while demonstrating environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance best practices.

The Advisor believes that earnings power determines the value of a franchise. The Advisor focuses on companies that it views as building their earnings power and building their intrinsic, or actual, values over long periods of time. The Advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify high quality growth companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain strong secular earnings growth, regardless of overall economic conditions.

Read More

RIVBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 55.67%
1 Yr 23.2% -46.2% 77.9% 20.66%
3 Yr 2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 36.98%
5 Yr 7.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 16.82%
10 Yr 9.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 15.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -85.9% 81.6% 31.19%
2021 2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 61.72%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.42%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 26.59%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 13.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 53.45%
1 Yr 23.2% -46.2% 77.9% 18.52%
3 Yr 2.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 36.76%
5 Yr 7.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 22.17%
10 Yr 9.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 31.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -85.9% 81.6% 31.28%
2021 2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 61.72%
2020 11.8% -13.0% 34.8% 16.42%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 26.78%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 31.24%

NAV & Total Return History

RIVBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIVBX Category Low Category High RIVBX % Rank
Net Assets 211 M 189 K 222 B 76.88%
Number of Holdings 48 2 3509 70.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 81.23%
Weighting of Top 10 36.44% 11.4% 116.5% 84.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.59%
  2. Globant SA 4.61%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 3.85%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.50%
  5. Tyler Technologies Inc 3.21%
  6. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 3.20%
  7. Salesforce.com Inc 3.19%
  8. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc 3.18%
  9. Heico Corp 3.16%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVBX % Rank
Stocks 		97.80% 50.26% 104.50% 63.28%
Cash 		1.79% -10.83% 49.73% 42.54%
Other 		0.40% -2.66% 17.15% 9.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 76.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 75.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVBX % Rank
Technology 		35.84% 0.00% 65.70% 49.43%
Healthcare 		24.22% 0.00% 39.76% 2.05%
Industrials 		10.84% 0.00% 30.65% 10.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.01% 0.00% 62.57% 86.15%
Communication Services 		7.02% 0.00% 66.40% 79.43%
Financial Services 		4.99% 0.00% 43.06% 86.07%
Real Estate 		2.96% 0.00% 16.05% 16.80%
Consumer Defense 		2.69% 0.00% 25.50% 64.59%
Basic Materials 		1.42% 0.00% 18.91% 42.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 82.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 89.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIVBX % Rank
US 		95.45% 34.69% 100.00% 44.59%
Non US 		2.35% 0.00% 54.22% 56.64%

RIVBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 20.29% 45.91%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 58.39%

Sales Fees

RIVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 95.92%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 316.74% 18.72%

RIVBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIVBX Category Low Category High RIVBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 78.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIVBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIVBX Category Low Category High RIVBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -6.13% 1.75% 62.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIVBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIVBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mark Thompson co-founded Riverbridge in 1987 to pursue his passionate belief in long-term investing. As Chief Manager, Mark is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. He is also Chairman of the Riverbridge Board of Governors. Mark serves as the Chief Investment Officer, where he is responsible for coordinating the efforts of the Investment Team and overall portfolio compliance to Riverbridge investment disciplines. Prior to founding Riverbridge, Mark spent several years at IDS Financial Corp. where he performed investment research and was an associate portfolio manager of the IDS New Dimensions Fund. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science in Business degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Mark is also a member of the Board of Directors of Wiland Direct, Inc., TreeHouse, Opportunity International Nicaragua, and Pulse Outreach, as well as a Trustee of the LoCorr mutual funds and the Board of Investment – Converge Retirement Fund.

Rick Moulton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Rick Moulton joined Riverbridge Partners in 1991. As a member of the Investment Team, Rick is responsible for portfolio management and security selection. He is a member of the Management Committee, which is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. Rick also is responsible for client servicing and marketing efforts of the firm. Rick has over 31 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Riverbridge Partners, he worked for Dain Bosworth, Inc. as an IRA/Margin generalist. Rick earned his Bachelor of Science in Business degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Rick is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. As a sports enthusiast, Rick enjoys cheering on his “beloved” Minnesota Vikings.

Ross Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Ross Johnson joined Riverbridge in 2010. As a lead portfolio manager, Ross is responsible for portfolio construction, security selection, and conducting company and industry research across all industry sectors. He is also a member of the management team at Riverbridge, which is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. Prior to joining Riverbridge, Ross spent three years with Boston Scientific as a manufacturing operations supervisor and a financial analyst, and began his career working for the Rosemount Division of Emerson Process Management as an engineer. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of North Dakota and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. Ross is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Ross is adventurous and spends a lot of time exploring outdoors, whether it be practicing his landscaping, golfing or fishing skills or enjoying a new hobby.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

