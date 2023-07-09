Home
Royce International Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
RISIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.84 -0.08 -0.81%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (RISIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load 0.00%

Deferred Load 0.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RISIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce International Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James J. Harvey

Fund Description

RISIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 19.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -25.6% 0.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.8% 13.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 3.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.2% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -37.3% -8.1% N/A
2021 N/A 12.1% 37.4% N/A
2020 N/A -11.6% 17.7% N/A
2019 N/A -16.5% 11.3% N/A
2018 N/A -39.2% 59.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 19.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -25.6% 0.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.3% 13.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 8.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.7% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -36.0% -2.1% N/A
2021 N/A 16.2% 38.6% N/A
2020 N/A -6.4% 17.7% N/A
2019 N/A -16.5% 11.3% N/A
2018 N/A -39.2% 59.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RISIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RISIX Category Low Category High RISIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.5 M 1.15 M 6.72 B 98.82%
Number of Holdings 129 2 4244 52.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.08 M 302 K 3.72 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 14.73% 2.6% 100.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV ADR 2.20%
  2. Magellan Aerospace Corp 1.70%
  3. Conviviality PLC 1.41%
  4. Exco Technologies Ltd 1.40%
  5. Kiwoom Securities Co Ltd 1.38%
  6. CANCOM SE 1.36%
  7. Irish Continental Group PLC 1.33%
  8. Hilton Food Group PLC 1.33%
  9. Minerva SA 1.32%
  10. Dustin Group AB 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RISIX % Rank
Stocks 		89.43% 65.53% 100.94% 92.86%
Cash 		5.45% -1.05% 29.62% 16.67%
Other 		5.12% 0.00% 6.84% 1.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.14% 97.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 97.62%

RISIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.77% 0.11% 2.36% 1.22%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.08% 1.20% 97.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

RISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 0.00% 0.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 0.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

RISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 6.00% 144.00% 92.41%

RISIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RISIX Category Low Category High RISIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RISIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RISIX Category Low Category High RISIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -0.04% 2.81% 71.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RISIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RISIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James J. Harvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

1.92

1.9%

Harvey, assistant portfolio manager, has been employed by Royce since 1999 as an analyst.

Dilip P. Badlani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

3.92

3.9%

Dilip Badlani joined Royce & Associates in 2010. Previously, he was an Analyst of Wyper Capital Management. Prior to joining WCM in 2008 he was an Analyst at Wexford Capital, LLC, a private investment firm, where he focused on the industrial sector and emerging Asian markets. Prior to Wexford, he was an Associate at Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. Mr. Badlani holds a bachelor's degree in Finance/Accounting from Georgetown University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006. He is a CFAÂ® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 23.68 7.71 18.84

