Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 09/07/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 2.77%
Front Load 0.00%
Deferred Load 0.00%
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 09/07/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|13.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|3.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.2%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-37.3%
|-8.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|12.1%
|37.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-11.6%
|17.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.5%
|11.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-39.2%
|59.3%
|N/A
|Period
|RISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-25.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.3%
|13.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|8.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|3.7%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-36.0%
|-2.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|16.2%
|38.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.4%
|17.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.5%
|11.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-39.2%
|59.6%
|N/A
|RISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.5 M
|1.15 M
|6.72 B
|98.82%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|2
|4244
|52.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 M
|302 K
|3.72 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.73%
|2.6%
|100.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.43%
|65.53%
|100.94%
|92.86%
|Cash
|5.45%
|-1.05%
|29.62%
|16.67%
|Other
|5.12%
|0.00%
|6.84%
|1.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.14%
|97.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.40%
|97.62%
|RISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.77%
|0.11%
|2.36%
|1.22%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.08%
|1.20%
|97.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|RISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|0.00%
|0.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|RISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|6.00%
|144.00%
|92.41%
|RISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|RISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-0.04%
|2.81%
|71.43%
|RISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
1.92
1.9%
Harvey, assistant portfolio manager, has been employed by Royce since 1999 as an analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
3.92
3.9%
Dilip Badlani joined Royce & Associates in 2010. Previously, he was an Analyst of Wyper Capital Management. Prior to joining WCM in 2008 he was an Analyst at Wexford Capital, LLC, a private investment firm, where he focused on the industrial sector and emerging Asian markets. Prior to Wexford, he was an Associate at Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. Mr. Badlani holds a bachelor's degree in Finance/Accounting from Georgetown University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006. He is a CFAÂ® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|23.68
|7.71
|18.84
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...