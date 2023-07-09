Dilip Badlani joined Royce & Associates in 2010. Previously, he was an Analyst of Wyper Capital Management. Prior to joining WCM in 2008 he was an Analyst at Wexford Capital, LLC, a private investment firm, where he focused on the industrial sector and emerging Asian markets. Prior to Wexford, he was an Associate at Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. Mr. Badlani holds a bachelor's degree in Finance/Accounting from Georgetown University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006. He is a CFAÂ® charterholder.