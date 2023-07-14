Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$107 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RIRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Capital Income Builder®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Lovelace

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 90% of its assets in income-producing securities (with at least 50% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities). The fund invests primarily in a broad range of income-producing securities, including common stocks and bonds. In seeking to provide a level of current income that exceeds the average yield on U.S. stocks, the fund generally looks to the average yield on stocks of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. The fund may also invest significantly in common stocks, bonds and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

RIRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -23.7% 16.4% 30.04%
1 Yr 5.0% -8.9% 48.3% 23.39%
3 Yr 3.4%* -2.2% 16.4% 35.63%
5 Yr 1.5%* -0.7% 13.4% 34.35%
10 Yr 1.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 14.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -40.8% 20.6% 15.52%
2021 5.5% -21.0% 24.5% 71.75%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 56.54%
2019 3.0% -23.1% 11.7% 34.08%
2018 -2.2% -100.0% 20.6% 57.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -23.7% 16.4% 29.18%
1 Yr 5.0% -12.8% 48.3% 22.25%
3 Yr 3.4%* -3.4% 16.4% 31.44%
5 Yr 1.5%* -1.1% 13.4% 32.95%
10 Yr 1.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 13.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -40.8% 20.6% 15.52%
2021 5.5% -21.0% 24.5% 71.75%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 57.71%
2019 3.0% -23.1% 11.7% 53.85%
2018 -2.2% -2.9% 23.1% 81.47%

NAV & Total Return History

RIRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIRGX Category Low Category High RIRGX % Rank
Net Assets 107 B 1.12 M 110 B 1.51%
Number of Holdings 1397 2 10961 11.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 22 B -31.7 M 22 B 1.46%
Weighting of Top 10 20.00% 10.8% 100.0% 76.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 3.45%
  2. Cap Grp Cent Fd Ser Ii 2.58%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp 2.18%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc 2.16%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 2.11%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.09%
  7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1.82%
  8. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1.82%
  9. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1.82%
  10. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIRGX % Rank
Stocks 		75.93% -45.72% 98.42% 13.99%
Bonds 		16.17% -39.76% 93.84% 71.19%
Cash 		4.56% -97.12% 185.58% 57.41%
Other 		2.58% -1.25% 197.12% 28.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.69% -0.03% 14.00% 17.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 25.49% 70.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIRGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.80% 0.00% 30.34% 13.16%
Technology 		13.05% 0.00% 39.48% 66.03%
Consumer Defense 		12.20% 0.00% 31.85% 9.98%
Healthcare 		10.90% 0.00% 30.30% 52.02%
Utilities 		9.43% 0.00% 40.29% 14.65%
Real Estate 		8.78% 0.00% 90.14% 30.79%
Industrials 		7.48% 0.09% 32.39% 80.47%
Energy 		6.83% 0.00% 38.61% 32.91%
Communication Services 		5.19% 0.00% 28.59% 69.00%
Basic Materials 		4.32% 0.00% 60.23% 74.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.02% 0.00% 20.84% 80.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIRGX % Rank
US 		43.59% -4.82% 95.75% 21.09%
Non US 		32.34% -46.69% 57.06% 26.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIRGX % Rank
Government 		40.94% 0.00% 98.64% 31.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.76% 0.10% 100.00% 29.85%
Securitized 		18.79% 0.00% 83.28% 21.29%
Corporate 		14.36% 0.00% 99.90% 63.26%
Municipal 		0.16% 0.00% 31.28% 19.21%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 68.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIRGX % Rank
US 		15.43% -177.12% 87.76% 50.73%
Non US 		0.74% -39.00% 137.36% 79.54%

RIRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.16% 2.71% 99.37%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 1.70% 16.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.70% 12.11%

Sales Fees

RIRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RIRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 441.00% 29.19%

RIRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIRGX Category Low Category High RIRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.98% 0.00% 10.92% 61.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIRGX Category Low Category High RIRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.45% -5.20% 6.33% 9.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RIRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Lovelace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1992

30.43

30.4%

James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Joyce Gordon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2000

22.43

22.4%

Joyce E. Gordon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 41 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered thrifts, banking, and paper & forest products companies. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Southern California. Joyce is based in Los Angeles.

Winnie Kwan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2007

15.42

15.4%

Winnie Kwan is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered global exchanges, Asian utilities and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, Winnie worked with Morgan Stanley in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Winnie is based in Hong Kong.

Bradley Vogt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.

Alfonso Barroso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2010

12.42

12.4%

Alfonso Barroso is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Alfonso covered retail companies in Europe and Latin America, European real-estate and REITs, and European internet and telecommunication services. Alfonso began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Grant Cambridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Grant L. Cambridge is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered insurance, airlines, air freight, home builders, asset managers and software companies, as well as small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, he worked for BTM Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Boston.

Philip Winston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Philip Winston is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, in addition to being a portfolio manager, Philip was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering UK property and paper & packaging companies, as well as European property and media companies. Before joining Capital, he was a director and UK equity fund manager at BZW Investment Management in London. Prior to that, he worked at Orion Royal Bank in London and New York.

Fergus MacDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.

Aline Avzaradel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Aline Avzaradel is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity analyst, she covers U.S. insurance companies. She has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, her coverage included the apparel industry, nonalcoholic beverages and packaged food companies. Prior to joining Capital, Aline was an investment banking analyst with Morgan Stanley in New York. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from Barnard College graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Aline is based in San Francisco.

Caroline Randall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Caroline Randall is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered European utilities and transportation companies. Prior to joining Capital, she was head of European utilities research at J.P. Morgan. Before that, she was an analyst with Schroder Securities and an associate in investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

