Philip Winston is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, in addition to being a portfolio manager, Philip was an equity investment analyst at Capital covering UK property and paper & packaging companies, as well as European property and media companies. Before joining Capital, he was a director and UK equity fund manager at BZW Investment Management in London. Prior to that, he worked at Orion Royal Bank in London and New York.