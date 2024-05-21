Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of small-cap companies issued by non-U.S. (“international”) companies headquartered outside of the United States. Royce looks for companies trading below its estimate of their current worth that it considers “premier”—those that have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. In addition, Royce considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies headquartered outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies, that is, those with stock market capitalizations up to $5 billion at the time of investment. Under normal market circumstances, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities of international companies headquartered in at least three different countries. From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country. Although the Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies headquartered outside of the United States, no more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies headquartered in “developing countries.” Developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging market countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). The Fund does not expect to purchase or sell foreign currencies to hedge against declines in the U.S. dollar or to lock in the value of any foreign securities that it purchases.

In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more appropriate opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.