Trending ETFs

RIPIX (Mutual Fund)

Royce International Premier Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.26 -0.02 -0.15%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (RYIPX) Primary Inv (RIPNX) C (RINPX) Inst (RIPIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce International Premier Fund

RIPIX | Fund

$13.26

$926 M

1.14%

$0.15

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$926 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RIPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce International Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Rayner

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of small-cap companies issued by non-U.S. (“international”) companies headquartered outside of the United States. Royce looks for companies trading below its estimate of their current worth that it considers “premier”—those that have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. In addition, Royce considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies headquartered outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies, that is, those with stock market capitalizations up to $5 billion at the time of investment. Under normal market circumstances, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities of international companies headquartered in at least three different countries. From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country. Although the Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies headquartered outside of the United States, no more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies headquartered in “developing countries,” also known as emerging markets. Generally, developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging market countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). The Fund does not expect to purchase or sell foreign currencies to hedge against declines in the U.S. dollar or to lock in the value of any foreign securities that it purchases. 

In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more appropriate opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RIPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -8.9% 20.7% 88.57%
1 Yr 1.2% -9.3% 33.0% 96.43%
3 Yr -3.0%* -19.6% 4.2% 56.92%
5 Yr 0.7%* -12.7% 5.5% 8.26%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% 31.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -46.4% -21.4% 38.97%
2021 0.5% -16.7% 7.9% 46.92%
2020 5.0% -0.5% 17.6% 58.46%
2019 7.6% 2.3% 9.5% 5.60%
2018 N/A -13.3% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -27.1% 20.7% 87.86%
1 Yr 1.2% -48.7% 33.0% 95.71%
3 Yr -3.0%* -14.4% 4.2% 56.92%
5 Yr 0.7%* -12.7% 5.5% 11.67%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% 29.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -46.4% -21.4% 38.97%
2021 0.5% -16.7% 7.9% 47.69%
2020 5.0% -0.5% 17.6% 58.46%
2019 7.6% 2.3% 9.5% 5.60%
2018 N/A -13.2% -0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RIPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIPIX Category Low Category High RIPIX % Rank
Net Assets 926 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 32.86%
Number of Holdings 59 30 1618 89.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 281 M 398 K 1.22 B 32.14%
Weighting of Top 10 26.40% 5.3% 48.4% 30.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  2. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  3. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  4. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  5. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  6. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  7. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  8. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  9. IPH Ltd 3.62%
  10. IPH Ltd 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIPIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.13% 82.89% 99.66% 81.43%
Cash 		4.87% 0.00% 17.11% 18.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 22.86%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 31.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 24.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIPIX % Rank
Industrials 		34.39% 0.00% 40.13% 10.00%
Technology 		27.93% 6.70% 37.76% 10.71%
Basic Materials 		11.96% 0.00% 18.70% 10.71%
Healthcare 		11.55% 1.74% 29.97% 50.00%
Financial Services 		6.90% 1.92% 22.28% 70.71%
Communication Services 		2.42% 1.49% 23.23% 87.86%
Consumer Defense 		2.19% 1.61% 17.90% 97.86%
Real Estate 		1.35% 0.00% 13.00% 72.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.31% 1.31% 28.28% 98.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 67.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 80.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIPIX % Rank
Non US 		93.01% 71.19% 99.66% 64.29%
US 		2.12% 0.00% 23.33% 41.43%

RIPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 22.37% 70.77%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.75% 63.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

RIPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 8.00% 316.00% 43.97%

RIPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIPIX Category Low Category High RIPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 1.73% 36.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIPIX Category Low Category High RIPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.81% 1.51% 25.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Rayner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mark Rayner, who serves as assistant portfolio manager for Royce European Smaller-Companies

Mark Fischer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

