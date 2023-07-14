The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in science and/or technology companies. The Fund principally invests in equity securities and may invest in companies of any size. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Adviser performs in-depth analysis in search of what it believes are innovative companies that drive market share gains in technology, leading to sustainable earnings growth and long-term stock price appreciation. The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening to identify potential investment candidates with greater earnings potential than expected by the market. Investment candidates typically exhibit some or all of the following key criteria: strong organic revenue growth, expanding margins and profitability, defensible competitive advantages, growing market share, and experienced management teams. Valuation is an integral part of the investment process and purchase decisions are based on the potential reward relative to risk of each security based in part on the Adviser’s proprietary earnings calculations. A particular company will be considered to be a science or technology company if the Adviser determines that it applies scientific or technological developments or discoveries to grow its business or increase its competitive advantage. Science and technology companies also include companies whose products, processes or services, in the opinion of the Adviser, are being, or are expected to be, significantly benefited by the use or commercial application of scientific or technological developments or discoveries. The Fund also invests in companies that utilize science and/or technology as an agent of change to significantly enhance their business opportunities. The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.