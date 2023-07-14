Home
Trending ETFs

RIMHX (Mutual Fund)

RIMHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund

RIMHX | Fund

$32.39

$242 M

2.30%

$0.74

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

-9.4%

1 yr return

-16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$242 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RIMHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    City National Rochdale
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    5733443
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Shapiro

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Income Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of equity securities. The Equity Income Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities, principally comprised of dividend-paying equity securities. Generally, the Fund’s investments in dividend-paying equity securities consist of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to create a portfolio of securities with an income yield greater than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of securities of U.S. companies, although the Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.

In selecting the Fund’s equity securities, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, generally seeks companies that pay above-average, stable dividend yields compared to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and have the ability to grow yields over time. The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable.

The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, the company’s earnings deteriorate, more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or to raise cash.

Read More

RIMHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.4% -13.6% 215.2% 99.83%
1 Yr -16.1% -58.6% 197.5% 98.60%
3 Yr -3.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 96.00%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 85.66%
10 Yr -0.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 76.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -65.1% 22.3% 64.60%
2021 5.4% -25.3% 25.5% 72.39%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.60%
2019 4.3% -9.2% 10.4% 57.29%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 26.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.4% -13.6% 215.2% 99.59%
1 Yr -16.1% -58.6% 197.5% 98.61%
3 Yr -3.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.99%
5 Yr -3.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 89.69%
10 Yr -0.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 91.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -65.1% 22.3% 64.60%
2021 5.4% -25.3% 25.5% 72.39%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.60%
2019 4.3% -9.2% 10.4% 57.47%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 58.38%

NAV & Total Return History

RIMHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIMHX Category Low Category High RIMHX % Rank
Net Assets 242 M 1 M 151 B 77.84%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 78.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 67 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 77.01%
Weighting of Top 10 27.66% 5.0% 99.2% 45.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 3.89%
  2. Qualcomm Inc 3.63%
  3. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 3.37%
  4. Intel Corp 3.35%
  5. First Horizon Corp 3.24%
  6. Clorox Co 3.20%
  7. Duke Energy Corp 3.13%
  8. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.07%
  9. Chevron Corp 2.99%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIMHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 28.02% 125.26% 36.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.88% 0.00% 12.57% 5.42%
Cash 		0.14% -88.20% 71.98% 84.40%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 41.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 42.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 44.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIMHX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.90% 0.00% 58.05% 12.13%
Utilities 		15.29% 0.00% 27.04% 1.32%
Consumer Defense 		11.96% 0.00% 34.10% 19.22%
Real Estate 		9.02% 0.00% 90.54% 1.98%
Energy 		8.47% 0.00% 54.00% 35.64%
Communication Services 		8.39% 0.00% 26.58% 13.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.27% 0.00% 22.74% 42.00%
Technology 		4.95% 0.00% 54.02% 93.56%
Industrials 		4.69% 0.00% 42.76% 95.63%
Healthcare 		4.42% 0.00% 30.08% 98.76%
Basic Materials 		1.63% 0.00% 21.69% 83.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIMHX % Rank
US 		97.13% 24.51% 121.23% 26.11%
Non US 		1.85% 0.00% 41.42% 66.83%

RIMHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.04% 45.41% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 36.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 12.26%

Sales Fees

RIMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 488.00% 42.98%

RIMHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIMHX Category Low Category High RIMHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 41.90% 17.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIMHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIMHX Category Low Category High RIMHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.25% -1.51% 4.28% 8.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIMHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIMHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

David Shapiro is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of the Adviser. Mr. Shapiro has more than 20 years of experience in investment research and analysis and financial services. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2014, Mr. Shapiro held senior analyst positions covering consumer and other sectors at a few long short equity hedge fund advisers. Previously, Mr. Shapiro was an equity research associate at Lehman Brothers. He also spent five years in investment banking and business development roles, working on corporate partnerships, restructurings, capital raisings, and acquisitions. Mr. Shapiro received his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School, a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BA in Sociology from the College of Arts of Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tony Hu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Tony Hu is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of the Adviser. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2007, Mr. Hu was an Equity Research Associate at Bear Stearns from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Hu also held equity research positions at ThinkEquity Partners and Morningstar. Mr. Hu received his MSE in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Michigan and his MBA in Finance from the London Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and the Financial Risk Manager certification.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

