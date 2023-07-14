Dividend Investing Ideas Center
City National Rochdale Equity Income Fund (RIMHX)
YTD Return
-9.4%
1 yr return
-16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$242 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Equity Income Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) consists of equity securities. The Equity Income Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities, principally comprised of dividend-paying equity securities. Generally, the Fund’s investments in dividend-paying equity securities consist of common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of beneficial interest of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund seeks to create a portfolio of securities with an income yield greater than the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of securities of U.S. companies, although the Fund may also invest in securities issued by other investment companies.
In selecting the Fund’s equity securities, City National Rochdale, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, generally seeks companies that pay above-average, stable dividend yields compared to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and have the ability to grow yields over time. The Fund may continue to own a security as long as the dividend or interest yields satisfy the Fund’s goals, and the Adviser believes the valuation is attractive and industry trends remain favorable.
The Adviser may determine to sell a security under several circumstances, including but not limited to when its target value is realized, the company’s earnings deteriorate, more attractive investment alternatives are identified, or to raise cash.
|Period
|RIMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|99.83%
|1 Yr
|-16.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|98.60%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|96.00%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|85.66%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|76.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|RIMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.60%
|2021
|5.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|72.39%
|2020
|-3.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|94.60%
|2019
|4.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|57.29%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|26.54%
|RIMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|36.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|12.26%
|RIMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIMHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|17.18%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
David Shapiro is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of the Adviser. Mr. Shapiro has more than 20 years of experience in investment research and analysis and financial services. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2014, Mr. Shapiro held senior analyst positions covering consumer and other sectors at a few long short equity hedge fund advisers. Previously, Mr. Shapiro was an equity research associate at Lehman Brothers. He also spent five years in investment banking and business development roles, working on corporate partnerships, restructurings, capital raisings, and acquisitions. Mr. Shapiro received his MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School, a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BA in Sociology from the College of Arts of Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Tony Hu is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst of the Adviser. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2007, Mr. Hu was an Equity Research Associate at Bear Stearns from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Hu also held equity research positions at ThinkEquity Partners and Morningstar. Mr. Hu received his MSE in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Michigan and his MBA in Finance from the London Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and the Financial Risk Manager certification.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
