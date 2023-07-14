Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Inflation Linked Bond Fund

RILEX | Fund

$9.13

$13.6 B

6.53%

$0.60

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$13.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RILEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Inflation Linked Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hoag

RILEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RILEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -10.2% 200.9% 61.90%
1 Yr -10.4% -19.6% 151.3% 90.48%
3 Yr -5.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 80.10%
5 Yr -1.2%* -18.4% 9.7% 43.94%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RILEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -52.3% -2.9% 53.14%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 55.17%
2020 3.4% -11.0% 7.7% 7.50%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 60.30%
2018 -0.7% -2.3% 0.1% 29.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RILEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -20.7% 200.9% 58.10%
1 Yr -10.4% -19.6% 151.3% 90.48%
3 Yr -5.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 80.60%
5 Yr -1.2%* -18.3% 9.7% 49.74%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RILEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -52.3% -2.9% 53.14%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 55.17%
2020 3.4% -11.0% 7.7% 7.50%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 60.30%
2018 -0.7% -1.9% 0.1% 56.32%

NAV & Total Return History

RILEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RILEX Category Low Category High RILEX % Rank
Net Assets 13.6 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 6.16%
Number of Holdings 183 6 1306 44.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.82 B -122 M 35.7 B 6.64%
Weighting of Top 10 55.53% 9.2% 100.0% 54.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.129% 10.25%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.135% 8.98%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 0.25% 6.00%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.134% 5.89%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.137% 5.56%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RILEX % Rank
Bonds 		94.77% 59.62% 150.30% 66.82%
Cash 		5.16% -50.72% 30.48% 20.85%
Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 29.58% 14.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 38.86%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 35.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 59.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.95% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.65% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.30% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.99% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILEX % Rank
US 		0.08% 0.00% 29.38% 14.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 35.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILEX % Rank
Government 		88.14% 6.70% 112.97% 39.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.24% 0.00% 18.36% 36.97%
Corporate 		3.28% 0.00% 50.64% 36.97%
Securitized 		2.56% 0.00% 58.03% 51.66%
Municipal 		0.79% 0.00% 1.28% 7.11%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 52.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILEX % Rank
US 		91.73% 13.82% 120.98% 69.19%
Non US 		3.04% -8.42% 54.30% 28.44%

RILEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RILEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.03% 8.35% 75.48%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.99% 34.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 26.67%

Sales Fees

RILEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RILEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RILEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 246.00% 24.38%

RILEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RILEX Category Low Category High RILEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.53% 0.00% 10.33% 3.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RILEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RILEX Category Low Category High RILEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.96% -0.06% 6.71% 43.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RILEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RILEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2012

9.47

9.5%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

Timothy Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Timothy Ng is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and interest rate swaps. He has 17 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for eight years. Prior to joining Capital, Tim was an analyst for a global macro hedge fund at WCG Management L.P., a director in U.S. dollar rates trading at UBS Investment Bank and an assistant vice president in fixed income trading at Barclays Capital. He holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in computer science from the University of Waterloo, Ontario. Tim is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

