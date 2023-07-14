Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$13.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.5%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to provide inflation protection and income by investing primarily in inflation-linked securities. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index. For example, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are linked to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPURNSA). Other sovereign governments and corporations also issue inflation-linked securities that are tied to their own local consumer price index or the CPURNSA.
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). To the extent the fund invests in other debt securities, the fund will invest in debt securities with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest in debt securities with a wide range of maturities.
The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|67.14%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|86.19%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|82.59%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|48.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|54.11%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|62.56%
|2020
|3.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|9.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|63.32%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|31.58%
|Period
|RILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|64.29%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|86.19%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|83.08%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|54.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|54.11%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|62.56%
|2020
|3.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|9.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|63.32%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|57.89%
|RILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RILDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.6 B
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|6.64%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|6
|1306
|44.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.82 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|7.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.53%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|54.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RILDX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.77%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|67.30%
|Cash
|5.16%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|21.33%
|Stocks
|0.08%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|15.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|39.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|36.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|59.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RILDX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.29%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.95%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.16%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.13%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.65%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.30%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.99%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.13%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RILDX % Rank
|US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|29.38%
|15.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.04%
|35.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RILDX % Rank
|Government
|88.14%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|40.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.24%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|37.44%
|Corporate
|3.28%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|37.44%
|Securitized
|2.56%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|52.13%
|Municipal
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|7.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|53.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RILDX % Rank
|US
|91.73%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|69.67%
|Non US
|3.04%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|28.91%
|RILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|45.19%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|34.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|28.00%
|RILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|24.88%
|RILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RILDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|7.58%
|RILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RILDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.03%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|41.35%
|RILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2012
9.47
9.5%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Timothy Ng is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and interest rate swaps. He has 17 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for eight years. Prior to joining Capital, Tim was an analyst for a global macro hedge fund at WCG Management L.P., a director in U.S. dollar rates trading at UBS Investment Bank and an assistant vice president in fixed income trading at Barclays Capital. He holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in computer science from the University of Waterloo, Ontario. Tim is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...