Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$13.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RILAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Inflation Linked Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hoag

Fund Description

The fund seeks to provide inflation protection and income by investing primarily in inflation-linked securities. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index. For example, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are linked to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPURNSA). Other sovereign governments and corporations also issue inflation-linked securities that are tied to their own local consumer price index or the CPURNSA.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). To the extent the fund invests in other debt securities, the fund will invest in debt securities with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest in debt securities with a wide range of maturities.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

RILAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -10.2% 200.9% 88.10%
1 Yr -10.4% -19.6% 151.3% 91.90%
3 Yr -6.3%* -30.3% 8.3% 92.04%
5 Yr -1.4%* -18.4% 9.7% 60.61%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -52.3% -2.9% 58.94%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 61.08%
2020 3.1% -11.0% 7.7% 19.50%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 39.70%
2018 -0.8% -2.3% 0.1% 41.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -20.7% 200.9% 87.14%
1 Yr -10.4% -19.6% 151.3% 91.90%
3 Yr -6.3%* -30.3% 8.3% 92.54%
5 Yr -1.4%* -18.3% 9.7% 67.69%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -52.3% -2.9% 58.94%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 61.08%
2020 3.1% -11.0% 7.7% 19.50%
2019 1.4% 0.2% 4.1% 41.21%
2018 -0.8% -1.9% 0.1% 61.58%

NAV & Total Return History

RILAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RILAX Category Low Category High RILAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.6 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 8.53%
Number of Holdings 183 6 1306 46.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.82 B -122 M 35.7 B 9.00%
Weighting of Top 10 55.53% 9.2% 100.0% 56.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.129% 10.25%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.135% 8.98%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 0.25% 6.00%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.134% 5.89%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.137% 5.56%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash M 5.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RILAX % Rank
Bonds 		94.77% 59.62% 150.30% 69.19%
Cash 		5.16% -50.72% 30.48% 23.22%
Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 29.58% 17.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 55.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 54.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 69.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.95% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.65% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.30% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.99% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILAX % Rank
US 		0.08% 0.00% 29.38% 17.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 54.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILAX % Rank
Government 		88.14% 6.70% 112.97% 42.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.24% 0.00% 18.36% 39.34%
Corporate 		3.28% 0.00% 50.64% 39.34%
Securitized 		2.56% 0.00% 58.03% 54.03%
Municipal 		0.79% 0.00% 1.28% 9.48%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 66.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RILAX % Rank
US 		91.73% 13.82% 120.98% 71.56%
Non US 		3.04% -8.42% 54.30% 30.81%

RILAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.03% 8.35% 7.21%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.99% 36.97%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.75%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 32.00%

Sales Fees

RILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 246.00% 26.87%

RILAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RILAX Category Low Category High RILAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.56% 0.00% 10.33% 11.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RILAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RILAX Category Low Category High RILAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.76% -0.06% 6.71% 75.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RILAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RILAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2012

9.47

9.5%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

Timothy Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Timothy Ng is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and interest rate swaps. He has 17 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for eight years. Prior to joining Capital, Tim was an analyst for a global macro hedge fund at WCG Management L.P., a director in U.S. dollar rates trading at UBS Investment Bank and an assistant vice president in fixed income trading at Barclays Capital. He holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in computer science from the University of Waterloo, Ontario. Tim is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

