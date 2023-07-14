Home
Trending ETFs

RIGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds International Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Suzman

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in stocks of larger, well-established companies domiciled outside the United States, including in emerging markets and developing countries, that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth and/or to pay dividends. The fund currently intends to invest at least 90% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States whose securities are listed primarily on exchanges outside the United States, cash, cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates) and securities held as collateral issued by U.S. issuers. The fund therefore expects to be invested in numerous countries outside the United States.

The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. In pursuing its objective, the fund focuses on stocks of companies with strong earnings that pay dividends. The investment adviser believes that these stocks may be more resistant to market declines than stocks of companies that do not pay dividends.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RIGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% 2.1% 19.2% 79.66%
1 Yr 15.5% -20.6% 27.8% 71.69%
3 Yr 2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 64.23%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 43.34%
10 Yr 0.6%* -6.0% 9.9% 72.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -43.6% 71.3% 64.90%
2021 1.2% -15.4% 9.4% 67.01%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 72.85%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 14.61%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 34.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RIGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -16.4% 19.2% 76.13%
1 Yr 15.5% -27.2% 27.8% 67.04%
3 Yr 2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 63.64%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 54.67%
10 Yr 0.6%* -2.7% 10.2% 87.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RIGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -43.6% 71.3% 64.90%
2021 1.2% -15.4% 9.4% 66.72%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 72.85%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 14.61%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 45.64%

NAV & Total Return History

RIGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RIGEX Category Low Category High RIGEX % Rank
Net Assets 14.4 B 1.02 M 369 B 7.84%
Number of Holdings 255 1 10801 36.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.41 B 0 34.5 B 4.65%
Weighting of Top 10 28.29% 1.9% 101.9% 36.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash M 9.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RIGEX % Rank
Stocks 		90.27% 0.00% 122.60% 91.41%
Cash 		9.31% -65.15% 100.00% 2.96%
Bonds 		0.40% -10.79% 71.30% 5.63%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 33.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 35.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 29.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIGEX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.51% 0.00% 47.75% 28.35%
Technology 		15.08% 0.00% 36.32% 15.68%
Consumer Defense 		12.58% 0.00% 32.29% 15.11%
Industrials 		11.62% 5.17% 99.49% 80.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.15% 0.00% 36.36% 52.95%
Healthcare 		9.23% 0.00% 21.01% 78.99%
Basic Materials 		6.42% 0.00% 23.86% 76.98%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 21.69% 56.55%
Energy 		4.72% 0.00% 16.89% 52.09%
Utilities 		2.81% 0.00% 13.68% 45.61%
Real Estate 		2.29% 0.00% 14.59% 42.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIGEX % Rank
Non US 		85.19% 0.00% 125.24% 88.29%
US 		5.08% -7.78% 68.98% 16.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIGEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.86% 0.00% 100.00% 70.00%
Government 		4.14% 0.00% 44.25% 4.80%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 45.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 28.24%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 28.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RIGEX % Rank
US 		0.40% -0.01% 71.30% 3.24%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 32.44%

RIGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RIGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.02% 26.51% 59.25%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.60% 27.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.39%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 16.06%

Sales Fees

RIGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RIGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RIGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 2.00% 247.00% 29.42%

RIGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RIGEX Category Low Category High RIGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.23% 0.00% 13.15% 37.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RIGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RIGEX Category Low Category High RIGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.15% -0.93% 6.38% 29.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RIGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RIGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Suzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.

Steven Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Steven T. Watson joined fund management team of Capital Research and Management Company in August 2018. He is the partner and Capital International Investor. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered Asian property and transportation, as well as European transportation and utilities companies. Before joining Capital, Steven was a buy-side research analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in New York. He holds an MBA in finance from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. Steven is based in Hong Kong.

Patrice Collette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2010

11.75

11.8%

Patrice Collette is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Patrice was an equity investment analyst and covered health care supplies, devices and service companies, as well as chemicals and insurance companies for Europe. Prior to joining Capital, he worked at two private banking firms, Lombard Odier & Cie and Banque Syz & Co. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and holds degrees from the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva and from the Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Patrice is based in Singapore.

Leo Hee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Leo Hee is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered Asian (excluding Australia and India) insurance. Prior to joining Capital, he was a research director and portfolio manager for Schroder Investment Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Leo is based in Hong Kong.

Paul Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.

Michael Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Michael Cohen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Michael covered European utilities companies, as well as companies domiciled in Israel. Before joining Capital, he was a research analyst with both Schroders and Salomon Brothers in London. He holds an MBA from the London Business School and a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University. Michael is based in London.

Lisa Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Lisa Thompson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has been with the investment industry since 1988 and has been with Capital Group since 1994. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Lisa covered companies in Latin America, emerging Europe, West Asia and Africa. Before joining Capital, Lisa was a securities analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. She was also a securities analyst and quantitative analyst at the Nomura Research Institute in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Lisa is based in New York. Investment professional for 32 years in total; 25 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

